When will Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse be released? New legend Catalyst, brand new map, gifting system, and more revealed

The newest season of Apex Legends is sort of two weeks away, and the builders have began their first batch of official bulletins for Season 15. The brand new season arrives on November 1, 2022 and can characteristic a brand new legend, battle royale map, gifting system, and extra.

Apex Legends Season 15 to introduce a model new legend, battle royale map, gifting system, and much more

Apex Legends’ first official announcement for Season 15 was made by way of the newest episode of their Tales from the Outlands collection. The episode, referred to as Final Hope, supplied the primary have a look at Catalyst and her backstory. It additionally hinted on the new map, which is situated on the moon of the legend Seer’s residence planet, Borea.

The brand new season additionally brings the beginning of a model new aggressive ranked season and all-new unique cosmetics with a season-long Battle Move. Here is every little thing coming to Season 15 of Apex Legends.

New legend: Catalyst

Season 15 introduces a brand new legend (Picture through EA)

Each season of Apex Legends introduces a brand new character to the sport. From adrenaline-pumped daredevils to killing machines, Apex Legends has a various assortment of playable characters, and the roster is ready to get even greater with Catalyst, the sport’s first trans legend.

The official description of Catalyst states the next:

“The skilled terraformer and defensive conjurer Tressa Smith makes use of her exceptional management of ferrofluid to control the battlefield.”

Catalyst’s skills appear to originate from a substance referred to as ferrofluid, a type of liquid steel that was teased within the episode. The outline hints at her being a defensive legend, just like Rampart and Gibraltar. She is going to probably have the ability to use her skills to create cowl.

New battle-royale map

A have a look at the brand new map from the Apex Legend’s newest teaser (Picture through EA)

Following Apex Legend’s custom of launching a model new map each three seasons, Season 15 takes gamers to a moon referred to as Cle. The moon homes the brand new map in its semi-destroyed state after it was struck by a meteor. The official description on EA’s web site states the next:

“STELLAR NEW MAP: In Boreas’ shadow, the most recent residence of the Apex Video games gleams.”

Whereas the official identify is but to be revealed, the brand new residence for the Apex Video games will likely be a well-recognized spot for legends like Seer and Catalyst, because it takes place on the dying moon of their residence planet, Borea. Gamers can count on distinctive voice strains throughout gameplay.

New gifting system

Season 15 will likely be introducing a brand new gifting system for gamers (Picture through EA)

Apex Legends is all set to introduce a brand new gifting system that may enable gamers to reward in-game retailer objects to their mates. This new characteristic will allow gamers to buy skins for his or her mates and teammates with Apex cash.

Gamers will likely be allowed to ship 5 presents each 24 hours. Items can solely be despatched to gamers who’ve been in your good friend record for over two weeks, and their accounts should be above degree 10. Objects which are gifted will likely be non-refundable.

New Season 15 Eclipse Battle Move

A brand new season brings an all-new Battle Move in Apex Legends (Picture through EA)

One of many many issues that gamers sit up for with each season is the all-new Battle Move that includes recent and thrilling cosmetics. This season’s Battle Move will characteristic 100 tiers of unlockable rewards, together with legendary skins, reactive weapon skins, music packs, participant banners, weapon charms, and extra.

The Battle Move is split into free and premium tracks. Gamers can improve their Battle Move for simply 950 Apex cash (roughly $10) or purchase a bundle for two,800 Apex Cash that immediately unlocks the primary 25 tiers.

Apex Legends Season 15 Eclipse will likely be accessible on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X, Xbox Sequence S, and Nintendo Change.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



