when these 13 Pokémon become experiences like Stitch

In 2002, Lilo and Stitch, Disney Studios’ 76th animated film, was released. An instant hit for a film that has captured the hearts of young and old thanks to its colorful characters, starting with Stitch, an alien experiment that accidentally landed on Earth. And since the art world allows it, an artist decided to envision what Pokémon would look like if they became experiences like Stitch. After an initial successful Pikachu, Vincent Hult decided to turn down his performance with other Pokémon. Raichu d’Alola, Zigzaton or Marill, Pokémon that can be found here, with designs worthy of Lilo and Stitch. Are they also being hunted by Jumba? Secret. And if you’d like to learn more, check out the artist’s Instagram account.

Pikachu

alola raichu

zigzag

grimace

marilla

munna

vigoroth

Hand job

flambino

mosquito

crefollet

grotadmorv

otaquin

Hult didn’t limit himself to experimental Pokémon like Stitch, but also drew Pokémon in the Zootopia style.

Pikachu

Eevee

