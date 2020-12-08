When pop culture characters go to the grocery store, this is what they buy

Linda Bouderbala shows a number of illustrations in which she shows famous personalities from pop culture, animated films, video games or cinema going to the supermarket to shop.

So the artist had fun imagining what he could buy and the result is very funny. When these characters are known to everyone and you think of a single item that represents them and that they could buy, sometimes it is not that easy.

One sign = one object

As the illustrator explains, she first selects a character and then thinks about various options. The first is to put in his drawing the object that the character loves most. For some it is easy, like Homer Simpson, for example donuts, Winnie the Pooh, honey or Garfield, lasagna.

The other option is to imagine what they would need. Tintin would need some gel for his powder puff and for Sleeper in Snow White, that would be coffee.

Finally, the final option is to find a product that matches the selected character to make a nod to a scene from a movie like John Wick and his pencil.

Linda Bouderbala pays great attention to the choice of character as well as the details in her drawings to make the supermarket interior more realistic. We let you discover her creations below and if you want to follow her on social networks you can subscribe to her Instagram account or visit her website.

Eleven – Stranger Things

Ariel

Ghost face

sleeper

AND

Winnie Pooh

Red Riding Hood

Homer Simpson

A gremlin

Garfield

Sweets

Marceline the queen of the vampires

Hakan – street fighter

KVN

Pac-Man

Jack Sparrow

Tintin

Pinocchio

Homelander

Spongebob

GIR

Roudoudou

The crazy milliner

John Wick

piglet

Groot

Sally – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Sinok – The Goonies

Mario