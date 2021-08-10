When Leonardo DiCaprio plays Anakin it’s incredible (video)

Have you ever wondered what Star Wars Episodes I-III might be like if Hayden Christensen hadn’t played Anakin Skylwalker? There were many actors who wanted to play the role, but George Lucas eventually settled on a newcomer with Christensen. Today we invite you to rediscover the three prequel episodes starring Leonardo Di Caprio in the role of Anakin.

Léonardo Di Caprio is Anakin Skywalker

Episodes I to III of the Star Wars saga trace the childhood and adolescence of Anakin Skywalker to his transformation into Darth Vader. Collider media recreated all of Anakin’s scenes with the face of Leonardo Di Caprio. The video, which is a deep fake, is absolutely delirious and most of all, realism is bluffing.

Deep fakes are more and more present and more realistic in our society. A Star Wars fan was also recently recruited into the franchise after remaking the deep fake of Luke Skywalker in the final episode of The Mandalorian series.

First played by Jake Lloyd and then by Hayden Christensen, the role of Anakin was sought after by many actors such as Christian Bale and Paul Walker. From The Phantom Menace to Return of the Jedi to Attack of the Clones, the just over 5-minute video shows Anakin Skywalker as Di Caprio. The deep fake is from Frank Lucatorto and the music and special effects are from Adam Galloway. We let you discover the said video:

Note that George originally wanted to see Lucas Di Caprio as Anakin Skywalker. In fact, the saga’s director offered him the role in Attack of the Clones in 2002. But the Hollywood star declined in favor of other more lucrative opportunities.

If you enjoyed this article, you might want to see Harrison Ford instead of Alden Ehrenreich in Solo: A Star Wars Story.