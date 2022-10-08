When is the next Clash of Clans update in October 2022?

Supercell unveiled the a lot anticipated City Corridor addition for Conflict of Clans on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. The magical-themed City Corridor will arrive within the October 2022 replace, which is anticipated to roll out subsequent week (first half of October). Nevertheless, Supercell hasn’t unveiled the precise date for the launch.

The builders have additionally revealed some distinctive options and stats for the upcoming City Corridor, together with new defenses. Apart from the much-awaited sneak peeks associated to TH15, Supercell has additionally launched a model new teaser, together with 4 distinctive companions for the heroes in Conflict of Clans.

As talked about, that Supercell could roll out the upcoming October replace within the first half of the continuing month. Furthermore, one can anticipate its arrival on Monday, October 10, however nothing is closing except the builders make an announcement.

It’s fairly obvious that City Corridor 15 is the spotlight of the October 2022 replace. It is going to be the primary City Corridor addition since TH14, which Supercell launched in April 2022 by way of the Spring replace.

Whereas City Corridor 15 doesn't have a singular signature defensive weapon, its Giga Inferno may be upgraded a number of instances to make it much more highly effective than earlier than. However don't fear, we've obtained just a few tricks up our sleeves as you'll see over the approaching previews 👀

Builders have saved the purple and blue-colored scheme for the TH15 constructing with a magical theme. Moreover, City Corridor 15 is not going to have a signature defensive weapon. Nevertheless, it’ll proceed to make use of the Giga Inferno, which can be out there for TH13 and TH14.

Gamers should notice that the improve value and time for City Corridor 15 might be 18 million Gold and 15 days, as revealed within the “Sneak Peek 1” thread on the Conflict of Clans subreddit. Furthermore, on the base stage of TH15, one will be capable of retailer two million Gold, two million Elixir, and 20K Darkish Elixir.

City Corridor 15’s HP can be the best to this point, i.e., 9600 factors.

New defenses for TH15

Whereas the replace is not going to introduce any new hero, City Corridor 15 will get two new base defenses — Monolith and Spell Tower. Monolith might be a single goal base protection, whereas Spell Tower, coinciding with the magical theme of TH15, will permit gamers to make use of three completely different spells to defend towards assaults.

Listed below are the improve ranges for each Monolith and Spell Tower in Conflict of Clans:

Monolith

Degree 1 – Improve value of 300K Darkish Elixir with a construct time of 18 days

Improve value of 300K Darkish Elixir with a construct time of 18 days Degree 2 – Improve value of 360K Darkish Elixir with a construct time of 19 days

Spell Tower

Degree 1 (2500 HP) – Rage Spell (to spice up close by defenses and models) – Improve value of 14 million with a construct time of 14 days.

Improve value of 14 million with a construct time of 14 days. Degree 2 (2800 HP) – Poison Spell (to spew poison onto the enemies) – Improve value of 16 million with a construct time of 16 days.

Improve value of 16 million with a construct time of 16 days. Degree 3 (3100 HP) – Invisibility Spell (to quickly conceal protection, models, and buildings) – Improve value of 18 million with a construct time of 18 days.

Aside from the 2 new base defenses, builders have teased 4 distinctive pets — Poison Lizard, Phoenix, Frosty and Diggy — in one of many current teasers of the upcoming Conflict of Clans replace. Readers can verify them out within the video given above.

