When is the Genshin Impact 3.3 update getting released?

The Genshin Influence 3.3 replace is only a week away from its international launch and followers will quickly get to expertise a ton of contemporary content material. The model will carry new characters, artifacts, everlasting endgame content material, and a great deal of occasions with thrilling rewards.

HoYoverse officers have already confirmed a whole lot of particulars concerning the upcoming patch, together with its launch date. The model 3.3 replace is scheduled to drop globally on December 7, 2022. On the time of writing, gamers have six days to start out pre-farming for the banner-featured characters, and may positively be wanting ahead to the brand new replace.

This text will assist followers be taught extra about Genshin Influence’s model 3.3 replace.

Exploring Genshin Influence 3.3 replace: Characters, occasions, and extra

#Genshin Influence Model Replace Schedule Launch Dates! Model 3.0: Aug 24, 2022

Model 3.1: Sep 28, 2022

Model 3.2: Nov 2, 2022

Model 3.3 Dec 7, 2022 #原神 #Genshin #GenshinInfluence Model Replace Schedule Launch Dates!Model 3.0: Aug 24, 2022Version 3.1: Sep 28, 2022Version 3.2: Nov 2, 2022Version 3.3 Dec 7, 2022#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/093wZqRi3N

Whereas the following replace is scheduled to launch globally on December 7, 2022, gamers ought to take into account that some timezones will obtain the replace a day earlier.

Both method, followers will get to take pleasure in the brand new replace and the content material it’s set to supply by the tip of December’s second week. Model 3.3 will proceed with the newest Archon Quest and focus extra on Scaramouche within the new story. The YouTube video under teases gamers with glimpses from the brand new storyline cutscenes.

Through the replace, followers will witness the character growth of one of many upcoming playable characters, Scaramouche (also referred to as Wanderer). Based mostly on the trailer, there may also be some back-and-forth between Wanderer and Il Dottore, giving him extra on-screen time.

Genshin Influence followers had been ready for Scaramouche to seem on the occasion want banners for fairly an extended whereas. Officers additionally confirmed in the course of the current model 3.3 replace livestream that he’ll debut in Section I banners, together with a brand new 4-star character named Faruzan.

Genshin Influence 3.3 Banners Section 1: Wanderer & Itto (Faruzan)

Section 2: Raiden & Ayato The second part weapon banner seems a lot tempting omg, However I have to save for 3.4 Alhaitham

ahh so powerful

#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin Genshin Influence 3.3 BannersPhase 1: Wanderer & Itto (Faruzan)Section 2: Raiden & AyatoThe second part weapon banner seems a lot tempting omg, However I have to save for 3.4 Alhaithamahh so powerful#Genshinlmpact #genshintwt #Genshin https://t.co/dFzCkP00zf

There are some thrilling occasions in the course of the 3.3 replace the place Genshin Influence gamers will be capable to entry a free 4-star weapon via the Akitsu Kimodamesh essential occasion.

Based mostly on Take a look at Of Braveness, it can pan out to be a horror-based occasion with Primogems and Crown Insights at stake. Moreover, a brand new 4-star sword known as Toukabou Shigure can be obtained together with its refinement supplies.

Excluding the primary model 3.3 occasion, officers have additionally introduced others that gamers can stay up for. These embody the return of the Windtrace, and Misty Dungeon fight occasion. There may be additionally a brand new one known as Throughout the Wilderness, which is an overworld balloon-collecting problem occasion.

3.3 occasions seem like they are going to be memorable and most significantly Windtrace is coming again with a brand new stealth mode function!! LETS GOO 3.3 occasions seem like they are going to be memorable and most significantly Windtrace is coming again with a brand new stealth mode function!! LETS GOO https://t.co/miFc1VyU1f

With the discharge of the Genshin Influence 3.3 replace, gamers may even obtain a brand new everlasting endgame content material known as the Genius Invokation TCG. It’s a card recreation that may be performed inside The Cat’s Tail bar, which is able to change into accessible within the newest model replace.

Each the PvE and PvP choices shall be accessible within the new card recreation and gamers may even be capable to compete in opposition to their mates. Lastly, allow us to not overlook the brand new artifact area that’s set to disclose two new artifact units within the new patch.



