When is Mob Psycho Season 3 is releasing? Is this Japanese anime cancelled or renewed?

An anime series called Mob Psycho 100 is based on One’s manga series and is made in Japan. Bones made the anime version of the book, which was directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa. The people who wrote the texts were Hiroshi Seko, who also made the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda who made the music.

The show ran from July 12 to September 27, 2016. First, Mob Choir sang “99.” Then, ALL OFF sang “Refrain Boy” (, Rifurein Bi), the ending theme song for Season 2. The show was shown on Crunchyroll at the same time as the show’s Japanese version was shown on Funimation. The English dub was made by Bang Zoom! Entertainment. Funimation and Crunchyroll said on April 18, 2019, that season two will be subbed at the same time on April 25.

There will be a second season of the anime. The show’s staff and actors will return to reprise their roles. MPB II ran from January 7 to April 1, 2019, with Crunchyroll streaming the show at the same time as it was being shown on TV.

Mob Psycho 100 has come back. Yes, you read that right. There is now the third season of one of the best action animes out there! An announcement about the third season of Mob Psycho 100 was made a while ago. Let’s keep reading to find out more about this topic in this text.

When will Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 be out?

This year, the third season of Mob Psycho 100 is going to be on TV soon. There hasn’t been a formal announcement about when the game will be out. As a result of this, it has been said that the third season’s production work has already begun.

So, we can figure out when the third installment of Mob Psycho 100 will come out in 2022. The last two chapters of the anime series were well-liked by the public. Following the second season of Mob Psycho 100, fans are eager to see the next one. In 2015, the first season of Mob Psycho 100 came out.

The anime was a big hit and got a lot of attention from people who like it. However, after a few episodes were released, the distribution of more episodes was put on hold because of a delay in production work. Later that year, more episodes of the show were shown. The second season of the anime came out in 2019. The episodes were first shown in Japan before being dubbed in English and being shown around the world.

Cast of the third season of Mob Psycho 100

They didn’t have a hard time getting the voice actors back for a second season because they worked so closely together. There should be no reason for fans to think that the actors and actresses who played their favourite characters in the previous two seasons won’t be back for the last one.

It’s possible that Kyle McCarley and Chris Niosi will both reprise their roles as Mob and Reigan, Mob’s fake mentor. Michael Sorich will reprise his role as Dimple, the pair’s spirit friend. Probably, Ryan Bartley is going to be the voice of Mob’s younger brother, Ritsu. Max Mittelman will be the voice of Ritsu.

Teru, played by Erik Scott Kimerer, is one of the characters to keep an eye on. Musashi, played by Patrick Seitz, and Tome, played by Cherami Leigh, are also back.

What are the main events going to take place in the series?

Because the anime version of “100 Mob Psycho” has stayed close to the source material, fans have a good idea of what Season 3 will look like.

The “100 Mob Psycho” manga by ONE has 16 volumes, and as Reddit users pointed out, the first two seasons covered the first 12 of them. Six of those volumes were covered in each of the first two seasons. This leaves the last four volumes of the manga, which include the last two major plot arcs, for the anime to look into.

It was the birth of the Divine Tree, which came from a broccoli seed that Mob had in his pocket. This happened at the end of Season 2 and Volume 12.

Season 3 will have the “Divine Tree Arc,” the “Telepathy Mini-Arc,” the “??? percent Arc,” and the ending. People who watch “100 Mob Psycho” will see Mob fight against the Divine Tree, which could be one of the most amazing things in recent anime history. They might also find peace at the end of the show.

Find out where you can watch Season 3.

The most recent episodes of Mob Psycho 100 will be available to watch online through Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The last thoughts.

It has been announced that the third season of Mob Psycho 100 will start in the second half of 2022, and it will be called “Mob Psycho 100.” When Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 comes out in the next few months, we should learn more about the date. We should have a good trailer by then, so I don’t think it will come out in April 2022.