When is Mei coming back to Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has an attention-grabbing set of heroes on their roster. From skills that enable heroes to heal others, to those who let heroes dish out a extreme quantity of injury, it is extra of an ability-based sport.

Nevertheless, there’s at all times an opportunity that gamers can discover exploits whereas utilizing hero skills. When such incidents occur, the builders step in and situation fast fixes to kind these points out. Within the off probability that it’s extreme, they disable the hero altogether.

Why was Mei disabled in Overwatch 2?

Mei was disabled in Overwatch 2 for a reasonably attention-grabbing cause. Utilizing her ice wall means, gamers have been capable of attain areas they weren’t alleged to. This gave such gamers an unfair benefit, as a result of vantage factors in any shooter can typically flip the tides of the sport.

Mei is not the primary hero to have confronted such a problem. Bastion was one of many heroes that was disabled by the builders. His ability set allowed him to actually shred by the opposition. Furthermore, by exploiting a bug, gamers can use one in every of his skills to drop an infinite barrage of missiles on the enemy.

After being disabled for fairly a while, the builders lastly fastened the bug. Bastion can now be discovered within the sport, in each unranked and aggressive queues.

Mei, then again, was the most recent hero to face such a predicament. After being disabled for 2 weeks, the builders have lastly introduced that Mei might be going dwell within the sport as soon as once more alongside the upcoming patch on November 15.

Aside from Mei, a few different heroes will even be receiving a rework within the upcoming patch of Overwatch 2. They’re as follows:

Genji

D.Va

Sombra

Zarya

Kikiro

The group was fairly sad with the truth that these heroes have been getting additional reworks. Nevertheless, on the finish of the day, the builders have one thing in thoughts, and these reworks aren’t random in any respect.

That mentioned, it is time for Mei’s followers to have fun as she’s one of many deadliest heroes within the sport. Being a harm hero, she can be utilized to successfully annoy enemies like Junker Queen. Reality be informed, she’s most likely the most effective counter to Junker Queen in Overwatch 2.

Not solely can she hinder the enemy workforce’s actions together with her skills, she will be able to additionally deal ice harm. One of these elemental harm not solely hurts the enemy, however slows them down as effectively. Whereas it is unclear for now, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see what modifications the developer makes to Mei’s skillset earlier than releasing her again in Overwatch 2.

It is being assumed that Mei will obtain some nerfs, nevertheless it’s at the moment unclear what these nerfs are. It will likely be attention-grabbing to see how the group reacts to the modifications as soon as they go dwell. Overwatch 2 has had a rocky run to date.

From a really buggy launch to inappropriate and unmoderated customized sport rooms, the sport has already discovered itself in sizzling water throughout the first few weeks of its launch. Regardless of all of that, the sport continues to be fairly widespread globally, and nonetheless manages to draw a number of gamers.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



