When Is a Cannibal Not a Cannibal?

Everyone’s fast to see a cannibal. The Romans thought the traditional Britons feasted on human flesh, and the British thought the identical in regards to the Irish. Not just a few prehistoric finds have been attributed, evocatively if not precisely, to the work of historical cannibals. In 1871, Mark Twain commented on the invention of the bones of a primeval man who purportedly had been made a meal of by his friends: “I ask the candid reader, Doesn’t this appear like making the most of a gentleman who has been useless two million years?”

In right this moment’s scholar-eat-scholar world of paleoanthropology, claims of cannibalism are held to exacting requirements of proof. Which is why quite a lot of eyebrows had been raised earlier this week over a research in Scientific Studies asserting {that a} 1.45-million-year-old fragment of shin bone — discovered 53 years in the past in northern Kenya, and sparsely documented — was a sign that our human ancestors not solely butchered their very own form, however had been most likely, as an accompanying information launch put it, “chowing down” on them, too.

The information launch described the discovering because the “oldest decisive proof” of such conduct. “The knowledge we now have tells us that hominids had been doubtless consuming different hominids at the very least 1.45 million years in the past,” Briana Pobiner, a paleoanthropologist on the Smithsonian’s Nationwide Museum of Pure Historical past and first creator of the paper, mentioned within the information launch. “There are quite a few different examples of species from the human evolutionary tree consuming one another for vitamin, however this fossil means that our species’ kin had been consuming one another to outlive additional into the previous than we acknowledged.”

The invention of a portion of the presumed sufferer threw into reduction one of many questions that maintain paleoanthropologists up at night time: When do marks on a bone point out cannibalism? Or, put one other means, How a lot premodern proof is required to show a contemporary principle?