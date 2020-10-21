when internet users share the films that marked their childhood (35 tweets)

Which film shaped your childhood? Today we still use our time machine to bring back memories from when we were little.

Ready for a new life? Last night, we found the hashtag #LeFilmDeMonEnfance in Top Trends on Twitter. The opportunity for internet users to recall their childhood memories and the movies that marked them as young children. Titles that you must have highlighted. Here are the best tweets.

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance Charlie and the Chocolate Factory pic.twitter.com/nJlm8UVEt8

Before the immense opposition from Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg, the little dinosaur and the valley of wonders had already put stars in my head concerning these fascinating beings who had vanished from our planet too soon. #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/lWOT8vnczk

The incredible journey #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/ALgm9HcTl1

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance just memories pic.twitter.com/ob3twEPtNG

Mary Poppins dragging herself until she knows how to say #Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/ZxS5WAI0EL

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance Shocked and disappointed that no one mentioned the best animated film pic.twitter.com/bNDysyzJG1

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance the grave of the fireflies pic.twitter.com/S44FEN5iht

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance: the nightmare before Christmas! pic.twitter.com/NUEtqDWX8M

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance the Lion King pic.twitter.com/aiKdpBo9FZ

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance honey, I’ve shrunk the kids. pic.twitter.com/9YXyg3qe8C

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance was Rasta Rockett! With my brothers we destroyed the VHS by watching pic.twitter.com/9RktXFHeOf

I’ve sanded these films so hard that the tapes are probably unusable. It is impossible to select a single movie … #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/0Lt9oQLuRR

#TheFilmDeMyEnfance ET the extraterrestre

First film that I saw in the cinema with my family pic.twitter.com/aJ44qXPneJ

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance the Neverending Story pic.twitter.com/NsZs3L1u37

A childhood classic “Mom, I missed the plane” every year during Christmas time I watch it #LeFilmDeMonEnfance @cauetofficiel pic.twitter.com/SjoYXNR6M0

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance Who wants Roger Rabbit’s skin?

I never got tired of it. pic.twitter.com/Gqe0RgEDX2

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance Madame Doubt Fire the tape died. pic.twitter.com/Idq8yK4IeB

#thefilmdemonchildhood

War of the Buttons pic.twitter.com/ovxbirsn04

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance I know it by heart MATHILDA pic.twitter.com/JRH2JORrKr

Only the elders know! “The toy race” at Christmas it was FIRE !!! #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/G1YFmIgYZU

I’ve seen it a good twenty times before I knew the dialogues #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/gi2ujXZHWW

DE LOOOOOOOOINNNN this one # LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/ZkQNkGzaS7

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance She scared me back then pic.twitter.com/N4RUFOWh81

Pirates of the Caribbean #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/b0UtThjGLy

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance: Babe

Seen 17,786 times

“That’s a good pig” forever engraved on my mind pic.twitter.com/J997dE7CR2

#TheFilmDeMyEnfance

The big mop

never the same pic.twitter.com/DvSClj2kwW

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance is the idiot. I don’t count the views anymore … pic.twitter.com/b3peOgkd4j

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance Rox and Rouky also underestimated pic.twitter.com/wGs6MDomBv

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance, The Treasure Planet pic.twitter.com/Aiw2SAyZWB

The back to the future trilogy #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/b47ttB76BO

I loved the aristocats. I screwed up the tape by watching #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/2LWgXZRj0K

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith #LeFilmDeMonEnfance

I saw it several times a day sometimes pic.twitter.com/j5OJ8H1UxY

The best remember.

“You are afraid of Coucouillé” #LeFilmDeMonEnfance pic.twitter.com/AXvSd5c3yp

#LeFilmDeMonEnfance who sees which film it is? pic.twitter.com/rrBzjEIoQC

#TheFilmDeMyEnfance

Hook or the Revenge of Captain Hook, the movie that smells so good from the 90s pic.twitter.com/m2Xd9aB0yd

And you ? What is the movie of your childhood? Share your memories in the comments.