when internet users hijack the headlines with a cross (20 tweets)

A few days ago the tweeters had fun putting “penis” in a title, today they have fun with the biffle. If you don’t know this word, it literally means slapping your tail in the face. Yes, if you didn’t know, there is actually a word in French you can say to hit your penis. The hashtag #BiffleDansUnTitre quickly became one of the top trending on Twitter this afternoon. Internet users have contented themselves to their hearts’ content with parodying the titles of films, series and music with the word biffle. Discover the best tweets from internet users with the hashtag #BiffleDansUnTitre in 20 tweets without further delay.

1)

#BiffleInAtitle

La Biffle doesn’t play the monk pic.twitter.com/lszLRm6CmK

January 18, 2021

2)

Private Ryan must be crossed out # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/lfMM2kDWyA

January 18, 2021

3)

Tick ​​if you can #BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/DUghayIrsf

January 18, 2021

4)

50 shades of Biffles ud83dude0f # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/KVFu53as4V

January 18, 2021

5)

Harry Potter and the Biffle Room # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/DWlZexxe3r

January 18, 2021

6)

Star Wars The Ghost Biffle # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/taqp0NKeV5

January 18, 2021

7)

#BiffleInAtitle

“Opération Cornet de Biffles” with Jean Redemande, Christian Gravier and Valérie Vouremercie.

#BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/XSaTmUIjSU

January 18, 2021

8th)

The postman always hits twice # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/n42r6ZT4xJ

January 18, 2021

9)

#BiffleInAtitle

Nice Biffle pic.twitter.com/jJR0IbxHrn

January 18, 2021

10)

Mom, I missed the gun !! # BiffleInUnTitle

January 18, 2021

11)

Freddy the night biffles #BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/CTgzSBsIUt

January 18, 2021

12)

Marcel Pignol

My father’s biffle # BiffleInUnTitre

January 18, 2021

13)

She told me to cross it on the hill #BiffleDansUnTitre

January 18, 2021

14)

Sweetheart I crossed out the kids #BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/hDiuEUmZv3

January 18, 2021

15)

#BiffleInAtitle

Ball and Bifle pic.twitter.com/wDyMqIMzqH

January 18, 2021

16)

Biffle in Notting Hill # BiffleInUnTitle

January 18, 2021

17)

If it were enough to delete #BiffleInUnTitre

January 18, 2021

18)

And it’s done Biffle bam boom # BiffleDansUnTitre DansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/utMsgU6m6Q

January 18, 2021

19)

Who Wants Roger LaBiffle’s Skin? #BiffleInAtitle

January 18, 2021

20)

Les tontons biffleurs # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/Fv5Cz51vNU

January 18, 2021

And now it’s your turn to have fun in the comments!