when internet users hijack the headlines with a cross (20 tweets)
A few days ago the tweeters had fun putting “penis” in a title, today they have fun with the biffle. If you don’t know this word, it literally means slapping your tail in the face. Yes, if you didn’t know, there is actually a word in French you can say to hit your penis. The hashtag #BiffleDansUnTitre quickly became one of the top trending on Twitter this afternoon. Internet users have contented themselves to their hearts’ content with parodying the titles of films, series and music with the word biffle. Discover the best tweets from internet users with the hashtag #BiffleDansUnTitre in 20 tweets without further delay.
1)
#BiffleInAtitle
La Biffle doesn’t play the monk pic.twitter.com/lszLRm6CmK
2)
Private Ryan must be crossed out # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/lfMM2kDWyA
3)
Tick if you can #BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/DUghayIrsf
4)
50 shades of Biffles ud83dude0f # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/KVFu53as4V
5)
Harry Potter and the Biffle Room # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/DWlZexxe3r
6)
Star Wars The Ghost Biffle # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/taqp0NKeV5
7)
#BiffleInAtitle
“Opération Cornet de Biffles” with Jean Redemande, Christian Gravier and Valérie Vouremercie.
#BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/XSaTmUIjSU
8th)
The postman always hits twice # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/n42r6ZT4xJ
9)
#BiffleInAtitle
Nice Biffle pic.twitter.com/jJR0IbxHrn
10)
Mom, I missed the gun !! # BiffleInUnTitle
11)
Freddy the night biffles #BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/CTgzSBsIUt
12)
Marcel Pignol
My father’s biffle # BiffleInUnTitre
13)
She told me to cross it on the hill #BiffleDansUnTitre
14)
Sweetheart I crossed out the kids #BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/hDiuEUmZv3
15)
#BiffleInAtitle
Ball and Bifle pic.twitter.com/wDyMqIMzqH
16)
Biffle in Notting Hill # BiffleInUnTitle
17)
If it were enough to delete #BiffleInUnTitre
18)
And it’s done Biffle bam boom # BiffleDansUnTitre DansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/utMsgU6m6Q
19)
Who Wants Roger LaBiffle’s Skin? #BiffleInAtitle
20)
Les tontons biffleurs # BiffleDansUnTitre pic.twitter.com/Fv5Cz51vNU
And now it’s your turn to have fun in the comments!