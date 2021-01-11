when internet users convert naughty titles (20 tweets)
Internet users have a sense of humor! Internet users regularly play Twitter by responding to hashtags. These are usually started by radio hosts such as Camille Combal or Cauet. This time, Cauet and his colleagues from NRJ started the hashtag #PlaceZiziDansUnTitre. As the name suggests, the concept is simple. All you have to do is change a movie title, series title, or song title by adding the word zizi or one of its synonyms. A completely stupid idea, but also very funny. They decided to post this hashtag after the comic book controversy featuring the character with the longest penis in the world. Discover the best tweets from internet users with the hashtag #PlaceZiziDansUnTitre without further delay.
1)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre The strange Zizi from Monsieur Jack
January 6, 2021
2)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre Snow White and the 7 Zizis
January 6, 2021
3)
#PlaceZiziInUnTitle
There zizi! pic.twitter.com/2yb52BEIV8
January 6, 2021
4)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre the 12 twelve penis strokes
January 6, 2021
5)
#PlaceZiziInUnTitle
The Zizi of space pic.twitter.com/SDa1Pv05j1
January 6, 2021
6)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre Les brigades du chibre
January 6, 2021
7)
Sponge Zob # PlaceZiziInUnTitle
January 6, 2021
8th)
We have to save Ryan’s tail. #PlaceZiziInUnTitle
January 6, 2021
9)
#PlaceZiziInUnTitle
Back to the Zizi! pic.twitter.com/MkkLqbQKtD
January 6, 2021
10)
The Zizi Wars trilogy:
– The new Zizi
– The Zizi strikes back
– The return of the Zizi
#PlaceZiziInUnTitle
January 6, 2021
11)
Heaven, the Zizis and your mother
January 6, 2021
12)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre A Zizi is very misleading.
January 6, 2021
13)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre darling, I narrowed the zizi
January 6, 2021
14)
#PlaceZiziInUnTitle
God #zizi there @cauetofficiel
#NRJ pic.twitter.com/n7dnywBv7w
January 6, 2021
15)
He is Max Cock #PlaceZiziDansUnTitre
January 6, 2021
16)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre Edward au zizi d’argent
January 6, 2021
17)
#PlaceZiziDansUnTitre Ali Baba and the 40 Zizis
January 6, 2021
18)
Zizi, Stahlstrang # PlaceZiziInUnTitre
January 6, 2021
19)
One zizi can hide another. #PlaceZiziInUnTitle
January 6, 2021
20)
“J’pète les pells” from Zizis La Pleste. # PlaceZiziDansUnTitre
January 6, 2021