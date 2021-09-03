When famous people type it in other movies, the result is fantastic (60 pics)

A few months ago we offered you to discover an amazing concept that consists in placing cult characters in iconic scenes in which they usually never appeared. You enjoyed it very much and that’s why we’re back to bring you a new batch of these surprising and hilarious creations.

Iconic characters stand in the way in these cult scenes

Crossovers have always been considered fun and exciting ideas for fans of films and series. For good reason, the concept unites heroes who have absolutely nothing in common, aside from their huge following who support them. How could Pixel Faker’s creations be anything other than a real box? We also ask ourselves … The Hungarian artist is riding the wave and has been offering great mashups between these characters and these cult films for some time now.

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8th)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

fifteen)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

23)

24)

25)

26)

27)

28)

29)

30)

31)

32)

33)

34)

35)

36)

37)

38)

39)

40)

41)

42)

43)

44)

45)

46)

47)

48)

49)

50)

51)

52)

53)

54)

55)

56)

57)

58)

59)

60)

For fans of the big and small screen, check out our article on these 52 iconic scenes from films and series recreated in retro video game versions.