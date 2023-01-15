When does Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 begin?

Overwatch 2’s Overwatch League (OWL) is among the most dominant esports occasions within the hero-shooter style. The sport’s esports scene gives a large stage for all proficient gamers to shine and showcase their in-game prowess.

The official esports platform for Overwatch 2, organized by Blizzard Leisure, is the Overwatch League (OWL), which options as many as 20 assorted groups. Groups signify their respective areas and play in opposition to one another to safe a spot because the season’s final victor. The most recent Overwatch League tournaments are set to start in March 2023.

Listed here are some key particulars for the upcoming OWL 2023 Season 6 championship.

Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 Season 6 event begins March 2023

Blizzard Leisure launched Overwatch 2 as a sequel and made it out there to the complete world with a free-to-play tag. The sport rapidly rose in recognition and garnered an enormous participant base and fans, making the neighborhood even bigger than its earlier iteration. The Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 will start quickly and have 20 groups from throughout the globe.

Begin date of Offseason 2023

The Overwatch League (OWL) 2023 Offseason is scheduled to start out on March 13, the final date for groups to submit 5 gamers who’ve signed a whole season-long contract with their respective groups. Groups should have six gamers signed earlier than the OWL 2023 season kicks off.

Followers and fans can count on the matches to start solely in direction of the top of March 2023, as the precise dates haven’t been formally introduced.

OWL 2023 contributors

Varied groups will take part in Overwatch 2’s prestigious season-long event for the coveted title on the finish of the 2023 Season 6 sequence. The groups are divided into two teams – East and West – and can play in numerous regional and group phases to safe their spot within the playoffs.

Here’s a listing of all of the taking part groups in Season 6 of the Overwatch League (OWL) 2023.

East

Chengdu Hunters

Guangzhou Cost

Hangzhou Spark

Los Angeles Valiant

Seoul Dynasty

Seoul Infernal

Shanghai Dragons

West

Atlanta Reign

Boston Rebellion

Dallas Gas

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

Los Angeles Gladiators

New York Excelsior

San Francisco Shock

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Vegas Everlasting

Washington Justice

Crew rosters haven’t but been launched and shall be up to date earlier than the Season 6 event begins. Every group has 5 primary gamers and some substitutes who can take their place as and when required.

Further info

The minimal age requirement throughout Overwatch 2’s OWL 2022 Season 5 was 18. Nonetheless, Blizzard Leisure has lowered the competing minimal required age to 17 for the complete Season 6 sequence of tournaments.

This variation is anticipated to usher in new expertise, assist them take the highlight, and start their journey as Overwatch 2 skilled gamers. Nonetheless, the age change may revert as it’s topic to the organizer’s choices.

That is all we all know in regards to the OWL 2023 Season 6 event. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for the most recent updates and hero mastery guides.

