Splatoon 3 is formally stay on the Nintendo Change, and the newest franchise entry has launched many new options for followers to get pleasure from.

From a brand new marketing campaign to a ranked mode referred to as Anarchy Battles, there may be much more to the brand new franchise entry than what meets the attention. Nonetheless, to have the ability to entry a number of the content material within the recreation, gamers might want to degree up their characters, and to take action, they need to get their arms on a substantial quantity of XP.

The most effective methods to get XP in Splatoon 3 is to finish matches, particularly the Anarchy Battles. Nonetheless, customers have been going through a difficulty for the reason that recreation’s launch, which isn’t permitting them to obtain XP as soon as the match ends.

The “Not getting XP after match” bug is one thing that many avid gamers have been going through. Whereas there isn’t a everlasting resolution to the difficulty, right now’s information will speak about some ways in which they will look to take care of it.

Fixing “Not getting XP after match” error in Splatoon 3

The Splatoon 3 “Not getting XP after match” error often happens proper after a recreation, particularly when the maps are altering. Map replace bulletins appear to be overriding the post-game stats, and, because of this, customers usually are not having the ability to achieve the XP from the earlier recreation.

It’s a really disagreeable bug to come across, particularly when they’re about to degree up within the shooter. There are primarily two ways in which gamers can work across the error in Splatoon 3:

1) Keep away from beginning recreation proper earlier than map change

If the announcement overrides the post-game stats, they will be unable to get their arms on the earned XP. Therefore, some of the efficient methods of coping with the bug within the title is to keep away from beginning the following match not less than three minutes earlier than the map change is scheduled.

By doing this, avid gamers is not going to have to fret concerning the announcement utterly blocking their match outcomes.

As this happens as soon as each hour, gamers should pay attention to the rotation timings and never enter a match instantly after a map change is on the horizon.

2) Restarting recreation

Rebooting the title on the Nintendo Change appears to have labored for a lot of customers. Nonetheless, this isn’t a everlasting resolution.

They will try to restart and even go so far as to reinstall the sport on their units. Nonetheless, the “Not getting XP after match” error in Splatoon 3 is not going to be mounted completely by this.

It’s possible that whereas the difficulty won’t happen immediately, some may see it recurring proper after enjoying a few Anarchy battles.

If all else fails, and avid gamers are nonetheless going through the difficulty within the shooter, the perfect factor to be finished could be to attend for a repair from Nintendo themselves. As many appear to be having the issue, the perfect wager could be to attend for the following patch or a hotfix that can completely remedy the issue.