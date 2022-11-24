When does Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program start? Livestream schedule and Primogem rewards

HoYoverse has already revealed the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program. Many Vacationers have been eagerly awaiting new information on this topic, so it is vital to take a look at the official data.

The Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program is at the moment slated to air at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022. This is not stunning, particularly since Daylight Financial savings ended earlier this month for gamers in the USA. Three redeem codes will likely be posted all through the published, giving gamers 300 Primogems if all three are used.

Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program begins at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022

The above Tweet confirms the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular program. For reference, listed here are the time zones that translate to 7:00 am (UTC-5):

Hawaii-Aleutian Customary Time: 2:00 am

2:00 am Alaska Customary Time: 3:00 am

3:00 am Pacific Customary Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Mountain Customary Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Central Customary Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Japanese Customary Time: 7:00 am

7:00 am Western European Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Central European Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Japanese European Time: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm India Customary Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Customary Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Philippine Customary Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Japanese Customary Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Korea Customary Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Australian Western Customary Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Australian Central Western Customary Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Japanese Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

11:00 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

11:00 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1:00 am (this airs on November 26, 2022)

Hopefully, these occasions will assist make clear when you’ll be able to count on to see the upcoming livestream.

Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program particulars on free Primogems

Every redeem code is price 100 Primogems (Picture through HoYoverse)

It’s at the moment unknown what the three redeem codes are. Nevertheless, Vacationers will discover that out throughout the upcoming livestream. Utilizing all three codes will give avid gamers 300 Primogems, and it is important to notice that gamers solely have a day to make use of them.

If a person misses that small window of time to benefit from the codes, then they are going to be unable to ever declare the 300 Primogems. They need to additionally know that this rule applies to each Genshin Affect livestream since new codes will at all times be featured in every Particular Program.

What to anticipate from the Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program?

Genius Invokation TCG ought to get some focus on this livestream (Picture through HoYoverse)

Some apparent issues to count on from the Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program embrace the next:

Three Redeem Codes that gives you 300 Primogems in whole if used

Wanderer and Faruzan gameplay montage

Affirmation of all 5-star banners

Genius Invokation TCG

New artifacts and occasions

There is not a lot time left till the livestream airs, so Vacationers will discover out the total extent of the published’s content material quickly sufficient.

When does Genshin Affect 3.3 launch?

Wanderer will likely be playable on this replace (Picture through HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has already confirmed that Model 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. Upkeep in previous updates has at all times begun at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and completed round 11:00 am (UTC+8). Thus, Vacationers can count on the same timeframe for the upcoming Model Replace.

