When does Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance end?

Genshin Affect 3.3 upkeep started at 6 am (UTC+8), and a few gamers will inevitably surprise when it should finish. Historically, upkeep lasts for 5 hours, that means that 11 am (UTC+8) is when the brand new Model Replace ought to go stay.

Vacationers might be unable to play the sport whereas upkeep is ongoing. You may nonetheless pre-install the brand new replace if you have not accomplished so already, however there’s nothing else concerning what you are able to do within the sport.

It is vital to notice that there is at all times an opportunity for a delay, which might push again Genshin Affect 3.3 away from the anticipated 11 am (UTC+8) launch time.

Genshin Affect 3.3 upkeep will finish at 11 am (UTC+8)

If you do not know what 11 am (UTC+8) is in your time zone, then the above countdown ought to completely visualize when that can occur. This countdown embed is common for all servers and time zones, making it extremely priceless for gamers uncertain in regards to the subsequent Model Replace’s launch time.

If the countdown title says “Time left till Genshin Affect 3.3,” then the hours, minutes, and seconds beneath will point out how lengthy you need to wait till the replace goes stay.

In any other case, another title used within the countdown will point out that the subsequent Model Replace is already out.

When does Genshin Affect 3.3 upkeep finish? (Most time zones)

Faruzan might be in Wanderer and Itto’s banners (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a checklist of all time zones for American gamers to think about concerning when Genshin Affect 3.3 upkeep ends (all of that are on December 6, 2022):

Hawaii-Aleutian Customary Time: 5 pm

5 pm Alaska Customary Time: 6 pm

6 pm Pacific Customary Time: 7 pm

7 pm Mountain Customary Time: 8 pm

8 pm Central Customary Time: 9 pm

9 pm Jap Customary Time: 10 pm

All different time zones can have completed upkeep on December 7, 2022:

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 am

4 am Jap European Time: 5 am

5 am India Customary Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Customary Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Customary Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Western Customary Time: 11 am

11 am Australian Central Western Customary Time: 11:45 am

11:45 am Japanese Customary Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Customary Time: 12 pm

12 pm Australian Central Time: 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Australian Jap Daylight Time: 2 pm

2 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 2 pm

2 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 3 pm

That is it for itemizing all of the related time zones concerning when the brand new replace will go stay.

Preview of Model 3.3

As soon as the upkeep finishes, you possibly can entry Wanderer and Itto’s character banners. Likewise, a brand new Epitome Invocation might be launched concurrently, that includes each characters’ signature weapons.

The above preview confirms some launch dates for the next items of content material:

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Sand: December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022 Akitsu Kimodameshi: December 15, 2022

That is the primary part of the brand new replace in a nutshell. HoYoverse will launch extra particulars in regards to the second part a number of weeks into Genshin Affect 3.3 when acceptable. Till then, Vacationers have loads of content material to sit up for as soon as the brand new replace launches.

A brand new Archon quest, Area, artifacts, and achievements will develop into obtainable to them. Additionally, Genius Invokation TCG might be a brand new sport mode with some hype behind it.

Do you intend to log in to Genshin Affect ASAP when upkeep finishes?

