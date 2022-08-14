When do you unlock Colossus Arms in Tower of Fantasy?

The Colussus Arms is an SSR Relic that gamers can receive in Tower of Fantasy. Relics are particular gadgets and devices that grant talents to gamers. A few of them assist open secret areas, whereas others assist decimate the opposition whereas in fight. The latter is what the Colossus Arms does.

As an SSR Relic, it’s the rarest of the uncommon. Gamers should endure a prolonged secret mission to acquire the arms, and the mission does not unlock till they’ve reached the Banges area in Chapter Two.

Methods to receive Colossus Arms Relic in Tower of Fantasy

Gamers will discover the Colossus Arms at Navia Bay in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through Good World)

After gamers end Chapter One within the Astra area, they will head to the Banges area. That is the place they will full the key Hyena Base mission to unlock the Colossus Arms.

There are a number of gadgets out there all through the Hyena Base mission, every requiring a unique finish goal. That mentioned, listed here are the steps for acquiring this Relic:

Full a coaching course sufficient occasions to earn coaching factors.

Go to the Factors Retailer and buy two High quality Items.

Open the High quality Items and make sure the contents are chosen to be Device Kits.

Subsequent, start the Hyena Base mission by heading to the Sign Station Ruins Spacerift in Banges.

From there, journey west throughout the ocean to search out oil rig FC-21.

Discuss to the Hyena Guard for a brief dialog.

Go to the Banges Dock at times converse to Lozwall the Port Guard.

Return to the oil rig.

Begin a dialog with the Hyena Guard once more. New dialogue choices will seem with the data given by Lozwall.

Choose the three new dialogue choices because the responses (they would be the backside selections).

The Hyena Guard will let gamers within the bottom.

Learn the assorted labeled paperwork that present particulars concerning the Hyena Carnival.

Create a Carbonated Strawberry Soda at a cooking robotic or buy one from a vendor/merchandising machine.

Journey to Raincaller Island after which go northwest to discover a second oil rig, FC-11.

Communicate to the Hyena Guard and reply with the data realized concerning the Hyena Carnival (the ultimate dialogue alternative).

Enter the Hyena Carnival occurring on the oil rig and discuss to Morgley.

Give him the Carbonated Strawberry Soda in trade for some Console Elements.

Go to Navia Bay and search for the three massive radio towers.

Use the Device Kits and Console Elements to repair two of the towers, turning the lights from crimson to blue.

The ultimate radio tower will likely be locked down and can want the passcode 5972 with a purpose to be up and operating once more.

When all the towers are fastened, head to the pylon on the middle of Navia Bay.

Work together with it to enter the Egological Park.

Gamers will attain a room stacked with provide pods, and the center one comprises the Colossus Arms Relic.

The merchandise could be utilized in Tower of Fantasy as quickly because it has been obtained. Nevertheless it does require gamers to attend via a cooldown interval earlier than it may be introduced out once more.

What’s Colossus Arms Relic in Tower of Fantasy?

A participant dons the Colossus Arms Relic in Tower of Fantasy (Picture through Good World)

For these questioning if discovering the Colossus Arms is price it, they need to simply realize it is likely one of the most devastating fight Relics in Tower of Fantasy. It may be used to wipe out teams of enemies at a time.

Gamers can assign it to a selected Relic shortcut button or head to the Relic menu and activate it from there. When used, huge arms are positioned on the character and can be found to combat with.

The Colossus Arms can be utilized to clear areas by knocking again enemies or to deal huge injury to a whole group of hostiles. Additionally they act as a strong instrument towards a few of the bosses within the recreation.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh