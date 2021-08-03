When Disney’s Animals Take Human Form (Part 2)

Disney characters are a source of inspiration for many people. From children’s first drawings to real artist works, Mickey’s enchanted universe has delighted young and old for decades.Today we invite you to discover the work of Shannon Lee, an Australian artist who imagined what some Disney animals might look like if they did People would be. Additionally, for our greatest pleasure, some drawings inspired by other cartoons and real animals have slipped into this selection.

# 1 Angela / Beauty and the Tramp 2

# 2 Scooby-Doo and blue

# 3 Engel / Lilo and Stitch

# 4 Scamp and Angèle / Beauty and the Tramp 2

# 5 Marie / The Aristocats

# 6 Timon / The Lion King

# 7

# 8 Berlioz / The Aristocats

# 9 Bob Razowski / Monster and Company

# 10 Kovu and Kiara / The Lion King 2

# 12 Peggy and Lady / The Beauty and the Tramp

# 13 Balto

# 14

# 15 Toulouse / The Aristocats

# 16 Rajah / Aladdin

# 17 Bambi

# 18

# 19 Beauty and the Tramp

# 20 Pumbaa / The Lion King

# 21 Blue hints

# 22 Blue clues

# 23 Koda / bear brother

# 24 Sébastien / The Little Mermaid

# 25 Vitani / The Lion King 2

If you enjoyed this article, you will definitely enjoy checking out these 36 cartoon characters turning into people.