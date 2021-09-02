When Disney Animals Take Human Form (Part 3)

Disney Wonderland has never stopped inspiring many artists. And not Alex Pick will tell us the opposite. Remember that we presented his work to you for the first time a few months ago. So today we’re back with new sketches of what Disney animals would have looked like if they had been human.

1) Cheshire Cat (Alice in Wonderland)

2) Tic et Tac (Tic et Tac)

3) Olivia Flaversham (Basil, private investigator)

4) Adam de La Halle and Dame Gertrude (Robin Hood)

5) Bruce (Finding Nemo)

6) Bagheera (The Jungle Book)

7) travel bag (The Little Mermaid)

8) Professor Ratigan (Basil, private detective)

9) Sabor (Tarzan)

10) Little Jean (Robin Hood)

11) cat and Bambi (Bambi)

12) Great and Little Guru (Winnie the Pooh)

13) Winnie and Piglet (Winnie the Pooh)

14) pearl (find nemo)

15) Max Goofy and Roxane (Goofy and Max)

16) Marin and Nemo (Find Nemo)

17) Balu and Bagheera (The Jungle Book)

18) Tantor (Tarzan)

19) Crush and Squiz (Find Nemo)

20) Tigger and Eeyore (Winnie the Pooh)

21) volts and mid (volts)

22) Kala (Tarzan)

23) Merlin (Merlin the Wizard)

24) Squirrel Girl (Merlin the Wizard)

25) Tok (Tarzan)

26) basil (basil, private investigator)

27) Kerchak (Tarzan)

28) King Louie (The Jungle Book)

29) cats (Bambi)

30) Bruni (frozen)

31) Jack the Strong, Ruzor and Gadget (Tic et Tac)

32) Cubbi and Sunni Gummi (Les Gummi)

33) Einstein and Francis (Oliver & Company)

34) Coral (Find Nemo)

35) Shere Khan (The Jungle Book)

36) rhinoceros (volts)

37) Master Owl, Coco Rabbit, and Snack (Winnie the Pooh)

38) Dory (Find Nemo)

39) Sébastien (The Little Mermaid)

40) Gill and Nemo (Find Nemo)

41) Lady Gertrude (Robin Hood)

42) The Squirrel Grandmother (Merlin the Wizard)

43) Archimedes (Merlin the Wizard)

44) Bruni (frozen)

45) The Sheriff of Nottingham (Robin Hood)

Here is the work of another equally talented artist on the same subject for comparison.