When and where to watch CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Quarter-finals?

The CS:GO IEM Rio Main 2022 is ready to kick off the playoffs because the collaborating groups will struggle one another for the grand prize of $500,000. The ultimate matches of the IEM Main will be anticipated to be extremely intense, beginning with the Quarter-finals.

Solely eight high CS:GO groups stay, because the Main is now nearing its conclusion. These eight groups can be combating within the Quarter-finals in a best-of-three sequence the place the playoffs will function a single elimination bracket.

After ready for about two years for the Rio Main, Counter Strike followers eagerly look ahead to a legendary battle between the very best groups on this planet. However many could also be questioning when and the place to catch the reside matches for the Quarter-finals.

CS:GO IEM Rio Main 2022 Quarter-finals will start on November 10, 2022 (CEST)

The Quarter-finals for the CS:GO IEM Rio Main 2022 will finish on November 11. The 2 days will see the remaining eight groups battle as 4 will advance to the Semi-finals on November 12, 2022.

The timings for the IEM Rio Main Quarter-finals for a number of areas are as follows:

Cloud9 vs MOUZ – November 10, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (subsequent day)

– November 10, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (subsequent day) Outsiders vs Fnatic – November 10, 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

– November 10, 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST FURIA vs NAVI – November 11, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (subsequent day)

– November 11, 1:30 pm PDT / 9:30 pm CEST / 2:00 am IST (subsequent day) Heroic vs Group Spirit – November 11, 10:00 am PDT / 6:00 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST

The matchup between Outsiders and Fnatic and Cloud9 and MOUZ can be held beneath Bracket A. The matchup between Heroic and Group Spirit and FURIA and NAVI can be held beneath Bracket B.

7 matches separate us from the #IEM Rio CHAMPIONS. 🏆The #IEM Rio Champions Stage. 🇧🇷Beginning tenth of November 2022.Take a look at the bracket beneath! 👇 https://t.co/HLJ44aYmHu

Followers can catch the IEM Rio Main 2022 Playoffs reside on ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel. These matches will happen concurrently on Stream A and B. Counter Strike lovers can tune into their favourite content material creator or streamer’s watch occasion to catch a glimpse of the Quarter-finals with distinctive commentary.

The Quarter-finals matchups have the group buzzing as legendary groups like NAVI and Fnatic generate large hype. With the Quarter-finals concluding, followers can be gearing up for the Finals, anticipated to be the very best showdown.

With the Champions Stage kicking off on November 10, viewers have an honest understanding of the format. The showdown between the ultimate two groups will comply with the Semi-finals of the Rio Main 2022.

Intel Excessive Masters Rio Main for 2022 is undoubtedly one of many largest tournaments within the CS:GO ecosystem. Followers have been patiently ready for the notable Brazilian event to be hosted in Rio de Janeiro. Ardent followers are suggested to not miss out on this epic event. This can be an excellent alternative for budding gamers to be taught from the professionals. For everybody else, the occasion guarantees to be an entertaining watch.



