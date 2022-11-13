When and where to watch CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Grand-final

The CS:GO (Counter-Strike: World Offensive) IEM Rio Main 2022 is approaching its epic conclusion with two distinctive groups going towards one another. Followers have been extraordinarily hyped for the showdown because it is without doubt one of the largest Counter-Strike Majors within the historical past of esports.

The semi-finals for the Rio Majors Champions Stage had been a rollercoaster journey for followers as legendary groups comparable to NAVI had been eradicated. Rio Main holds a whole lot of emotion for viewers because the competitors was on maintain for nearly two years as a result of Covid-19 outbreak. The Champions Stage will mark the top of the journey with a single crew taking over the title of one of the best Counter-Strike crew.

Followers who’ve been eagerly awaiting the grand finale dwell may have a wide range of methods to tune into the event.

CS:GO IEM Rio Main 2022 grand finale may have Outsiders face off towards Heroic

The IEM Rio Main 2022 Grand-final is scheduled to be held on November 13, 2022. The ultimate match will function the CIS crew Outsiders taking over Heroic, a crew from the European area.

The timings for the Outsiders vs Heroic matchup are as follows:

November 13, 2022 (Sunday) – 23:30 IST

November 13, 2022 (Sunday) – 19:30 CET

November 13, 2022 (Sunday) – 10:00 PT

Followers can catch the IEM Rio Main 2022 Grand-final dwell on the official ESL CS:GO channel. In contrast to different matchups, viewers is not going to must look out for different streaming sections on Twitch, contemplating that is the ultimate match for the IEM Rio Main 2022.

One may also tune into the watch celebration of a content material creator of their option to benefit from the closing showdown with some opinions.

The winner of the CS:GO match between the Outsiders and Heroic will take residence $500,000 out of the $1,250,000 prize pool. The match between the 2 finalists is anticipated to be a high-voltage one.

The Outsiders have been dominating the Rio Main with a five-game successful streak since their match towards NIP. They’ve efficiently defeated the likes of Spirit, MOUZ, and Fnatic in a row to safe their slot within the Champions Stage grand finale.

Nonetheless, followers should observe that Outsiders have already misplaced to Heroic, which broke their streak after going through Vitality, Fnatic, and IHC within the Challengers Stage.

Heroic, then again, is without doubt one of the groups with the Legends standing. Which means they didn’t must compete within the Challengers Stage to safe a slot within the Legends Stage as they had been already granted a spot. That being stated, Heroic solely suffered a single loss within the Legends Stage towards Cloud9.

Other than that, the crew has been dominating the event with repeated wins towards the likes of Liquid, Spirit, Furia, and most significantly, Outsiders.

CS:GO followers have expressed pleasure for the ultimate as each rosters have produced exceptional performances of their earlier video games. Solely certainly one of these groups will depart the stage victorious with the prize cash.

The ultimate of the CS:GO Rio Main will probably be held on the Jeunesse Area, and gamers who guide tickets by the official web site will even have the ability to watch it dwell.

