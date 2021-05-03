When and How Will the Biohybrid Solar Cell Market Recover from the Impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Global biohybrid solar cell market is going to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. Cadmium telluride segment will be the most lucrative. Battery storage segment will be the most profitable. North America will dominate the market.

The global biohybrid solar cell market is anticipated to generate a promising revenue during the forecast period according to a recent report published by Research Dive. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Market Dynamics

The global consumption of electricity has increased in previous years because of the growing urbanization and industrialization. Nature is the source of solar energy, and hence it is perfectly clean, easy to setup, renewable, and also cost-efficient. These are the major factors enhancing the growth of the market.

Seasonal dependency, short lifespan and unavailability during night are the restraining factors of the market.

Growing adoption by many organizations and residential setups across the globe are creating many opportunities for the biohybrid solar cell market in upcoming years.

Segment-wise Analysis of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on material, application, and regional analysis.

Cadmium telluride segment will be the most lucrative

With the highest energy conversion rate, cadmium telluride is the most resourceful material. Affordable cost is another reason behind its wide adoption. Cadmium telluride has the quickest payback time in the thin-film solar cell technology, and also, they emit the least amount of carbon. These are the factors behind the growth of this segment.

Battery storage segment will be the most profitable

Biohybrid solar cells are known for their high efficiency in solar power conversion and storage. Moreover, biohybrid solar cells are naturally derived from organic and inorganic sources and hence they are quite budget friendly. This is the major factor fueling the growth of the segment.

North America to lead the market

North America region is estimated to earn the highest revenue during the projected timeframe. Advanced infrastructure and facilities, rigid government regulations for reducing carbon emissions, sustainable developments, growing implementation of renewable energy sources are the major factors driving the market growth in North America.

Key players of the market

The report enlists the leading players of the global biohybrid solar cell market. They include Talesun, Jinko Solar., Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, LONGi Solar, Q CELLS, RISEN ENERGY CO., LTD, JA SOLAR Co., Ltd., First Solar, GCL-SI and many others.

These companies are focusing on R&D, merger and acquisition, and many other strategies to sustain the growth of the market. For instance, in February, 2020, Canadian Solar Inc. has announced the acquisition of a 47.5 MWp portfolio of solar projects under development in Chile. Canadian Solar Inc. is one of the world’s largest solar power companies.

The report also reviews many other important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

