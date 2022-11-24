When and how to watch Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream

Genshin Impression 3.3 is coming in just a few weeks, and a Particular Program might be held tomorrow to disclose details about the replace. The builders lately launched an announcement revealing the date and time for the following livestream, alongside a hyperlink to their official Twitch and YouTube channels.

For the English stream, the particular company would be the voice actors of Arataki Itto, Lumine, and Wanderer. They may focus on new sport content material and developments in model 3.3, with some redeem codes being supplied in the course of the break.

Genshin Impression 3.3 Particular Program: Date, time, and the place to observe

Primarily based on the official tweet above, the Genshin Impression 3.3 Particular Program will premiere on the sport’s official Twitch channel on November 25 at 8 pm UTC+8.

Gamers from different areas might want to convert the time to their native timezone. The countdown under will present them when the Particular Program will start of their area:

At the moment, there’s nonetheless a day earlier than the livestream so followers have time so as to add the Particular Program to their schedule. There might be no replay video on the Twitch channel as soon as the stream ends. Nevertheless, Genshin Impression will broadcast the identical livestream on their official YouTube channel 4 hours afterward November 26 at 12 am UTC+8.

Throughout the livestream, Vacationers can count on to see Wanderer and Faruzan’s expertise, potential new weapons and artifacts, and the following character and weapon banners.

There will even be three new redeem codes launched at common intervals in the course of the livestream. Every code will give 100 Primogems. Nevertheless, these codes will expire in 16 hours, so gamers want to assert the rewards as quickly as they will.

The place to observe Genshin Impression 3.3 livestream

The Particular Program might be broadcast in three languages: English, Chinese language, and Korean. Every might be aired on completely different platforms, so gamers will not be capable of watch them concurrently. As well as, there might be no English subtitles within the Chinese language and Korean variations, so it’s best if worldwide followers watch the English model.

The official Twitch channel for the sport (Picture by way of Twitch/genshinimpactofficial)

Genshin Impression will premiere the English Particular Program on the official Twitch channel right here. Gamers do not must create an account if they do not have one. They’ll click on the hyperlink throughout or earlier than the livestream and watch it as a visitor. At the moment, the picture proven on the Twitch channel is of the model 3.2 Particular Program, however it should swap to model 3.3 a couple of minutes earlier than the upcoming livestream.

The official YouTube channel for the sport (Picture by way of YouTube)

If followers wish to watch the YouTube model 4 hours later, they will click on on the hyperlink right here to go to the sport’s official YouTube channel.

Throughout the Particular Program, plenty of thrilling information might be revealed, similar to the following character banners and potential reruns, new characters’ talent units, and three redeem codes that present free Primogems.

