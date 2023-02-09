When a ‘Miracle’ Cystic Fibrosis Drug Is Out of Reach

Trikafta’s U.S. checklist worth is over $322,000 a 12 months. That’s practically 60 occasions the annual wage of a minimal wage earner in Turkey, the place the federal government wished to import a generic model made in Argentina. Vertex sued and blocked it.

Vertex has introduced in $17 billion from Trikafta since 2019. An evaluation by researchers in Britain discovered {that a} 12 months’s provide of the drug may very well be manufactured for simply $5,700.

The corporate says it’s working to extend entry to the drug globally.