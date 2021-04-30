When 55 Disney characters become Harry Potter characters

Do you like disney Do you like harry potter Have you ever imagined your two favorite licenses meeting? This is the concept that we invite you to discover today.

When Disney and Harry Potter meet

Alex Pick is a German artist who is passionate about Disney characters and kidnaps them in many different ways. We’ve already seen how he mixed up Disney characters with cult movie posters, or even teamed up the bad guys with Disney to make babies. Today we invite you to discover his drawings in which he transformed Disney characters into Harry Potter characters. Merlin The Enchanter becomes Dumbledore, Iago becomes Fumsek, Belle becomes Hermione, Lucifer becomes Crookshanks or Hercules becomes Ron Weasley. A very nice concept in which the Disney characters fit perfectly into their new identity. Here are 55 Disney characters that transform into Harry Potter characters.

1) Milo becomes Harry Potter

2) Hercules becomes Ron Weasley

3) King Titron, Mushu and Caesar become Hagrid, Norbert and Crockdur

4) Belle and Lucifer become Hermione and Crookshanks

5) Merlin and Iago become Dumbledore and Fawkes

6) Madame de Trémaine becomes Minerva McGonagall

7) Dopey becomes Dobby

8) Ursula becomes Dolorès Ombrage

9) Frollo and Bambi’s mother become Snape and his patronus

10) Rapunzel and Mufasa become Luna Lovegood and her hat

11) Madame Medusa, Aurore, and Alice become Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour

12) Mother Gothel becomes Bellatrix Lestrange

13) John Smith and Vanessa become Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy

14) John Silver becomes Mad Oeil Moody

15) Anna becomes Ginny Weasley

16) Jim Hawkins becomes Draco Malfoy

17) Mulan becomes Cho Chang

18) Prof becomes Professor Flitwick

19) Peter Pan becomes George and Fred Weasley

20) Flora becomes Professor Sprout

21) Belle and Gaston become Hermine and Viktor Krum

22) Prince Philippe becomes Cedric Diggory

23) Maleficent, Tweedle De, and Sir Hector become Petunia, Dudley, and Vernon Dursley

24) Tiana becomes Angelina Johnson

25) Cruella Denfer becomes Rita Skeeter

26) Kristoff is Neville Longbottom

27) Aunt Sarah becomes Aunt Marge

28) Aunt Daisy becomes Mrs. Pomfrey

29) Elie Leboeuf and wife Samovar become Arthur and Molly Weasley

30) Mr. Norris becomes Argus Filch

31) King Agnaar and Jane become Remus Lupine and Tonks

32) Cobra becomes Kingsley

33) Jasmine and Esmeralda become Parvati and Padma Patil

34) Mélodie becomes Mimi Geignarde

35) Captain Hook becomes Blood Baron

40) Linguini becomes Percy Weasley

41) Geppetto becomes Ollivander

45) Zeus is Godric Gryffindor

46) Jafar is Salazar Slytherin

47) Prince Charming becomes Tom Riddle

49) Prince Hans and Stitch become Gilderoy Lockhart and the Cornish Elves

53) Honey Lemon becomes Professor Trelawney

54) Queen Elinor becomes Rowena Ravenclaw

55) Aunt Burnet becomes Helga Hufflepuff