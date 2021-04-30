When 55 Disney characters become Harry Potter characters
Do you like disney Do you like harry potter Have you ever imagined your two favorite licenses meeting? This is the concept that we invite you to discover today.
When Disney and Harry Potter meet
Alex Pick is a German artist who is passionate about Disney characters and kidnaps them in many different ways. We’ve already seen how he mixed up Disney characters with cult movie posters, or even teamed up the bad guys with Disney to make babies. Today we invite you to discover his drawings in which he transformed Disney characters into Harry Potter characters. Merlin The Enchanter becomes Dumbledore, Iago becomes Fumsek, Belle becomes Hermione, Lucifer becomes Crookshanks or Hercules becomes Ron Weasley. A very nice concept in which the Disney characters fit perfectly into their new identity. Here are 55 Disney characters that transform into Harry Potter characters.