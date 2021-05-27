When 28 personalities are tattooed from head to toe

You might not be a fan of tattoos, but with this series of beautifully rendered illustrations by artist Cheynne Randall, your opinion on the subject is sure to change as you will find your favorite personality covered in tattoos everywhere.

The stars of yesterday and today tattooed to change the way you see them

In fact, the Seattle-based artist got this idea in the ’90s when he was sitting in his dentist’s waiting room and Cindy Crawford drew a mustache in the magazine he was working on. Then he wonders over time how we would perceive the stars of yesterday and today if they had their bodies tattooed. So he decides to digitally edit photos of stars by covering them with tattoos using the Procreate app.

It is he who imagines the tattoos by integrating an element of the life of the personality, then he takes care to carefully place the element on the body of the star.

We’ll let you discover some of his creations and the least we can say is that it is quite impressive to see a tattooed star when it usually isn’t!

To follow Cheynne Randall's work, you can visit her website or subscribe to her Instagram account.

