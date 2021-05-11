When 12 Disney characters become Pokémon trainers

Do you like disney characters Do you like pokemon Have you ever imagined these two universes meeting? We’d already seen the Disney Princesses who become Pokémon trainers or the Disney characters who become Pokémon. Today we offer you Kuitsuku’s creations. This artist had fun imagining Disney characters with Pokémon companions. Elsa is next to an articodin, Ariel is next to a magicianarp, and Ectoplasma is making a buddy with the Cheshire Cat. A very nice concept, which we now invite you to discover. Here are 12 Disney characters who are becoming Pokémon trainers.

1) Ariel and Magikarp

2) Elsa and Artikodin

3) Jasmine and Roucool

4) Cheshire Cat and Ectoplasm

5) Anna and Blizzaroi

6) Tiana and Plane

7) Merida and Teddiursa

8) Peter Pan and Baggiguane

9) Vanellope and Rondoudou

10) Belle and Ursaring

11) Stitch and Pikachu

12) Simba and Lixy

