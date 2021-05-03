Wheelchair Pipeline Insight Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

Wheelchair Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Wheelchair Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Wheelchair Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 20+ pipeline devices in Wheelchair pipeline landscape. Wheelchairs are predominantly used by the physically handicapped and geriatric community. The growing geriatric population eventually have a positive effect on the development of the global wheelchair industry. Market growth is expected to be driven by the rising popularity of the Paralympic Games & growing geriatric population. The high cost of goods for electric wheelchairs, however is expected to hamper market development. This report provides a detailed study of the emerging Wheelchair devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging Wheelchair devices.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Wheelchair Overview

Wheelchair: Understanding

When the user measures their immediate needs, including lifestyle habits, the amount of time that the chair will be used on a regular basis, and the situation and criteria of their condition, the wheelchair is best determined. Based on user preferences and level of mobility, the choice of wheelchairs is solely agreed upon.

Due to factors such as ease of mobility and the development of advanced features such as service warnings, battery alarms, demand for powered wheelchairs worldwide is expected to grow significantly. The introduction of inexpensive and thus easily accessible wheelchairs in developed economies is another factor expected to boost demand for powered wheelchairs.

Emerging developments that have a significant effect on the dynamics of the wheelchair industry include enhanced efficiency of wheelchairs to provide greater comfort and convenience, increased adoption of power assistance systems, and increased wheelchair hybrid concepts. In addition, higher structural strength and reliability along with less moving parts have greatly reduced the cost of repair, contributing to increased adult wheel chair adoption.

Wheelchair Devices Competitive Assessment

This segment of the Wheelchair report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including pipeline territories, regulatory paths and estimated approval dates and the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

By Product Type

Wheelchair can divided based on Types Electric Wheelchair (Rear Wheel Drive Chair, center wheel drive chair, and front-wheel drive chair), Manual Wheelchair (standard, light and ultra-lightweight, bariatric, and, sport wheelchairs) – are covered in this report.

By Age Group

Wheelchair can divided based on Age Group- Adult and pediatric wheelchair – both are covered in this report.

Major Players in Wheelchair

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Wheelchair.

SmartDrive Mx2+: Permobil, Inc.

This is a manual wheelchair used for patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). The users will be their own controls & will increase the ability to be mobile. SmartDrive will enable the user to be more active, both in commuting longer distances with less strokes needed, and managing single difficulties stopping them from activity. After attaching the SmartDrive, patient will get into a use of the device on a regular basis in their everyday life. The study is estimated to be complete by December 2021.

Model Ci : WHILL

WHILL, the developer of autonomous wheelchairs, is bringing its robotic mobility tech at airports. Travelers with mobility limitations can book a WHILL and test out the company s products. Using sensing technologies and automatic brakes, WHILL s wheelchairs detect and avoid obstacles in busy airports, allowing customers to get to their gate faster. The company is one of a growing number of startups and established technology companies tackling the massive market of assistive technologies. The aim to fully implement these models is after 2021.

Wheelchair Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Wheelchair: Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of Wheelchair devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

In November 2021, Ostrich Mobility, a Bengaluru-based firm made their first electric wheelchair that can climb stairs, travels up to 25 km & is made from the wiper motor of an old car. These existing wheelchairs posed the challenges of being expensive and not suitable for Indian roads.

In June 2021, LUCI, a company that is reimagining modern mobility, announced the release of its premier product also named LUCI. It is a first-of-its-kind hardware and software platform that uses sensor-fusion technologies to allow a power wheelchair to see its environment, giving riders unprecedented stability, security and cloud connectivity.

Wheelchair: Reimbursement

US

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) covers power-operated vehicles (scooters) and manual wheelchairs as durable medical equipment (DME) that doctor prescribes for use in home. Power wheelchairs are covered only when they’re medically necessary.

Report Highlights

Extensive coverage of the Wheelchair under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Wheelchair and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters

Wheelchair Report Insights

Wheelchair – Pipeline Analysis

Wheelchair – Unmet Need

Wheelchair – Market Dynamics

Wheelchair – Future Perspectives and Conclusion

Wheelchair – Analyst Views

Key Questions

What are significant companies in this segment, their information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

How to identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

What are important and diverse types of Wheelchair under development

What are market-entry and market expansion strategies in Wheelchair

What are some of the mergers and acquisitions and to identify major players with the most promising pipeline

What is in-depth analysis of the product s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Players

Drive Medical

Ottobock

Quantum Rehab

GF Health Products, Inc.

Karman Healthcare, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Levo AG

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Etac AB,

Karma Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Medical Depot, Inc. (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)

Meyra Group

NOVA Medical Products

Panthera AB

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2026)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market.

