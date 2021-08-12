Wheatgrass Market 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

The latest report by IMARC Group, entitled “Wheatgrass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the global wheatgrass market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Wheatgrass is the young grass of the wheat plant Triticum aestivum that is most commonly found in the temperate regions across Europe and the United States. It is rich in iron, calcium, enzymes, magnesium, phytonutrients, amino acids, proteins, chlorophyll, and vitamins A, C, E, K, and B complex. As a result, it offers numerous health benefits including wound healing, blood purification, and restoration of healthy cells. It also aids in treating various health disorders such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes, inflammation, parasitic infections and respiratory tract problems. Owing to these benefits, it is widely utilized as a key ingredient in several dietary supplements in the form of juice, capsules, powder, pills and tablets.

Global Wheatgrass Market Trends:

On account of the numerous health benefits offered by the consumption of wheatgrass, it is constantly gaining popularity amongst the health-conscious consumers across the globe. Furthermore, wheatgrass products are extensively utilized by the aging population for improving their immune system and overall physical health, which in turn, is strengthening the market growth. In addition to this, wheatgrass is now being widely utilized in the personal care industry to treat different skin conditions including acne, eczema, wounds, psoriasis, chapped lips, athlete’s foot and hemorrhoids. Manufacturers are also introducing organic variants that are produced without the use of artificial additives and chemical fertilizers. Apart from this, they are also launching innovative variants such as flavored products with improved shelf life and portable packaging.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Regular Wheatgrass

Organic Wheatgrass

Breakup by Product:

Wheatgrass Liquid

Wheatgrass Powder

Breakup by Application:

Health and Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Competitive Landscape:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

