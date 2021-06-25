Wheat Protein Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2027

Market Size – USD 2.15 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – increasing application in nutritional supplements

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Wheat Protein market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.08 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the consumers are moving towards cleaner product labels, nutritionally enhanced diets and meat substitutes, wheat protein has become an important food ingredient because of its nutritional values. The global food trade is expanding and becoming increasingly international in its nature. With the rising developments in the food production and supply chains, this food ingredient is getting a boost and is witnessing increasing application in various food items such as bakery & snacks, animal & pet feed, nutritional supplements and the like. The global wheat protein market is expanding at a modest pace and is projected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region during the period of forecast.

The study encompasses the value that each region contributes for collectively along with the anticipated regional market share. The report comprises of the rate of product consumption across all these regions alongside the consumption market share and the regional consumption rate.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Manildra Group, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midlands Company, MGP Ingredients Inc., Crespel & Deiters, ADM, Agrana, Tereos Syral, Glico Nutrition, Gluten and Almidones Industry, among others are leading players involved in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest-

By application, the bakery & snacks segment is the most prominent segment of the wheat protein market. Baked goods & snacks often make use of wheat ingredients containing a high protein component in order to make the products healthy.

Animal feed requires protein-rich components to make a healthy diet for both farm animals and pets. Protein derived from wheat is the best choice due to its nutritional characteristics. This application segment is expected to register the fastest rate of growth at 5.3% in the wheat protein market.

By product type, wheat gluten had the largest share of 38.7% in the wheat protein market in 2018. This protein acts for nutritional purposes and also helps as a binding agent. It helps to give an appropriate texture to dough.

Protein isolates derived from wheat is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% under the product category during the forecast period. It has a high protein content and is useful for muscle growth.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented this market on the basis of product type, form, concentration, function, application and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gluten

Protein Isolate

Textured Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Concentration (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

75%

85%

95%

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Emulsification

Binding

Foaming

Texturing

Viscoelasticity

Adhesion & Extensibility

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Animal and Pet Feed

Bakery and Snacks

Nutritional Supplements

Dairy Products

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Processed Meat

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



Radical Features of the Wheat Protein Market Report:

Valuable insights into the Wheat Protein market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Wheat Protein industry

