Wheat Protein Market Experiences a Noticeable Growth with Key Dynamics at High CAGR value

Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, and Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Protein Concentration (75% Protein Concentration, 80% Protein Concentration, and 95% Protein Concentration), Application (Dairy, Bakery & Confectionery, Nutritional Supplements, and Animal Feed), and Form (Dry and Liquid ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Wheat protein comprises protein ingredients that are extracted from wheat through different processes. Depending on concentration, the wheat protein market is segmented into 75% protein,80% protein, and 95% protein. Out of which,75 % protein concentrated products are found in abundance. Wheat protein helps to keep the body healthy, as it reduces the risk of cancer and heart disease.

Based on the product, wheat protein market is categorized into wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and hydrolyzed wheat protein. Wheat gluten is the majorly produced wheat protein and has various applications. The industry verticals such as dairy, bakery & confectionery, nutritional supplements, and animal feed widely use wheat protein. Out of which, the dairy industry holds the highest market share. In addition, dry form of wheat protein accounts for the larger share in comparison to liquid form of wheat protein.

Increase in usage of cereals and whole grains in the diet due to their multiple health benefits is anticipated to stimulate the demand of wheat protein market. One can expect that the wheat protein market can undergo substantial growth during the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Product, Protein Concentration, Application, Form, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Companies covered Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Freres, Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd, Kroner-Starke GmbH, Cargill, Incorporated, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, CropEnergies AG, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients Inc., and Tereos Group

Covid-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 created ample opportunities for the immunity boosting health supplements.

Decrease in the demand for animal-based protein can create significant demand for the wheat protein in the near future.

However, owing to the impaired supply chain, the manufacturing units are witnessing huge loss.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in number of health-conscious consumers is fuelling the growth of the wheat protein market. The shift of preference of consumers from the animal protein is driving the growth of the market, globally. The consumption of various other concentrated proteins causes overweight. Hence, wheat protein is the first preference among consumers to gain nutrition with low calorie. The popular nutrition powder producing company called Whey Protein uses the wheat protein, and is recommended by the gym trainers for the rapid growth of muscles and for fit body.

However, various symptoms of wheat allergy such as skin rash, sneezing, headache, and symptoms of asthma is a limiting factor of the growth of wheat protein market.

The global wheat protein market trends are as follows:

Rising trend in the animal feed

To provide adequate amount of protein to animals, it is widely used in animal feed, as it helps in enhancing the performance of the animals. In addition, wide applications of wheat protein in bakery & confectionary is creating a large customer base.

Key segments covered

Segment Subsegment Product Wheat Gluten Wheat Protein Isolate Textured Wheat Protein Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Protein Concentration 75% Protein Concentration 80% Protein Concentration 95% Protein Concentration Application Dairy Bakery & Confectionery Nutritional Supplements Animal Feed Form Dry Liquid Region North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East &Africa

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global wheat protein market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global wheat protein market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global wheat protein market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global wheat protein market research report

Which are the leading players active in the global wheat protein market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

