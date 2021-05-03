Wheat Flour Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025 – IMARC Group

Wheat Flour Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025 - IMARC Group

Global Wheat Flour Market Report by Type (Whole-Wheat Flour, Bread Flour, All-Purpose Flour, Fine Wheat Flour, Semolina Flour, Others), End-Use (Food Use, Feed Use, Bio Fuel, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2026 According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 160 Billion in 2020. Wheat flour is one of the most popular ingredients used in the food and beverage industry. Produced by grinding whole wheat grain kernels into a fine powder, wheat flour forms a viscoelastic dough when mixed with water. It is a rich source of gluten protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough and texture to baked products. Other than this, it offers carbohydrates, fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals like selenium, manganese, phosphorus, copper, and folate. Owing to the nutritional content, it provides multiple health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels, controlling obesity, improving metabolism and regulating blood sugar levels.

Global Wheat Flour Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the wheat cultivation system has been facing constraints such as poor soil health, climatic fluctuations and increased risk of an epidemic outbreak. Due to this, researchers are introducing advanced technologies in modern agriculture to further develop precise toolsets like nanopesticides, nanosensors, nanofertilizers, nanoherbicides and smart delivery systems. The intervention of nanotechnology in wheat farming is expected to have a major impact on the growth of the market. Besides the food processing industry, the use of wheat flour has been gaining traction in non-food applications including the production of paper, bioplastics, adhesives, and shampoos and conditioners. Moreover, several initiatives are being taken across the globe to encourage food fortification as a measure to reduce the instances of malnutrition. For example, in Pakistan, the Food Fortification Programme (FFP) has been introduced for promoting the addition of vitamins and minerals to edible oils and wheat flour, which will help in providing proper nutrition. Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wheat-flour-market/requestsample Table of Contents 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 2.1 Objectives of the Study 2.2 Stakeholders 2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources 2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach 2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction 4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Wheat Market 5.1 Market Overview 5.2 Market Performance 5.2.1 Production Volume Trends 5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends 5.2.3 Consumption Value Trends 5.3 Price Trends 5.4 Market Breakup by Region 5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use 6 Global Wheat Flour Market 6.1 Market Overview 6.2 Market Performance 6.2.1 Production Volume Trends 6.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends 6.2.3 Consumption Value Trends 6.3 Price Analysis 6.3.1 Key Price Indicators 6.3.2 Price Structure 6.3.3 Price Trends 6.4 Market Breakup by Type 6.5 Market Breakup by End-Use 6.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel 6.7 Market Breakup by Region 6.8 Market Forecast 6.9 SWOT Analysis 6.9.1 Overview 6.9.2 Strengths 6.9.3 Weakness 6.9.4 Opportunity 6.9.5 Threats 6.10 Value Chain Analysis 6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement 6.10.2 Manufacturing 6.10.3 Marketing 6.10.4 Distribution 6.10.5 Exports 6.10.6 End-Use 6.11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6.11.1 Overview 6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers 6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 6.11.4 Degree of Competition 6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants 6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes 6.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 Market Breakup by Type 7.1 All-Purpose Flour 7.1.1 Market Trends 7.1.2 Market Forecast 7.2 Semolina Flour 7.2.1 Market Trends 7.2.2 Market Forecast 7.3 Whole-Wheat Flour 7.3.1 Market Trends 7.3.2 Market Forecast 7.4 Fine Wheat Flour 7.4.1 Market Trends 7.4.2 Market Forecast 7.5 Bread Flour 7.5.1 Market Trends 7.5.2 Market Forecast 7.6 Others 7.6.1 Market Trends 7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-Use 8.1 Food Use 8.1.1 Market Trends 8.1.2 Market Forecast 8.2 Feed Use 8.2.1 Market Trends 8.2.2 Market Forecast 8.3 Bio Fuel 8.3.1 Market Trends 8.3.2 Market Forecast 8.4 Others 8.4.1 Market Trends 8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel 9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets 9.1.1 Market Trends 9.1.2 Market Forecast 9.2 Independent Retailers 9.2.1 Market Trends 9.2.2 Market Forecast 9.3 Convenience Stores 9.3.1 Market Trends 9.3.2 Market Forecast 9.4 Specialty Stores 9.4.1 Market Trends 9.4.2 Market Forecast 9.5 Online 9.5.1 Market Trends 9.5.2 Market Forecast 9.6 Others 9.6.1 Market Trends 9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 10.1 China 10.1.1 Market Trends 10.1.2 Market Forecast 10.2 India 10.2.1 Market Trends 10.2.2 Market Forecast 10.3 European Union 10.3.1 Market Trends 10.3.2 Market Forecast 10.4 Turkey 10.4.1 Market Trends 10.4.2 Market Forecast 10.5 United States of America 10.5.1 Market Trends 10.5.2 Market Forecast 10.6 Rest of the World 10.6.1 Market Trends 10.6.2 Market Forecast 11 Competitive Landscape 11.1 Competitive Structure 11.2 Key Players 12 Wheat Flour Manufacturing Process 12.1 Product Overview 12.2 Detailed Process Flow 12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved 12.4 Conversion Rate of Feedstock 13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved 13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures 13.2 Plant Machinery 13.3 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures 13.4 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures 13.5 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures 13.6 Utility Requirements and Expenditures 13.7 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures 13.8 Other Capital Investments 14 Loans and Financial Assistance 15 Project Economics 15.1 Capital Cost of the Project 15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters 15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain 15.4 Taxation and Depreciation 15.5 Income Projections 15.6 Expenditure Projections 15.7 Financial Analysis 15.8 Profit Analysis 16 Key Player Profiles For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/wheat-flour-market Some of the major players operating in the industry include Wudeli Flour Mill Group, Ardent Mills LLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS), Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited, Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd, Acarsan Flour Mills, Korfez Flour Mills, George Weston Foods Limited, and Hodgson Mill, Inc. Browse related reports: Bakery Fats Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025 Tofu Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025 Food Additives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025 Breakfast Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025 About Us IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. IMARC Group 30 N Gould St, Ste R Sheridan, WY 82801, USA Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ Email: sales@imarcgroup.com USA: +1-631-791-1145 Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
