Wheat Flour Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025 – IMARC Group
Wheat Flour Market Report 2020: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast by 2025 - IMARC Group
Global Wheat Flour Market Report by Type (Whole-Wheat Flour, Bread Flour, All-Purpose Flour, Fine Wheat Flour, Semolina Flour, Others), End-Use (Food Use, Feed Use, Bio Fuel, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Others), Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2026 According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Wheat Flour Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global wheat flour market reached a value of US$ 160 Billion in 2020. Wheat flour is one of the most popular ingredients used in the food and beverage industry. Produced by grinding whole wheat grain kernels into a fine powder, wheat flour forms a viscoelastic dough when mixed with water. It is a rich source of gluten protein that provides strength and elasticity to the dough and texture to baked products. Other than this, it offers carbohydrates, fiber, protein, and various vitamins and minerals like selenium, manganese, phosphorus, copper, and folate. Owing to the nutritional content, it provides multiple health benefits, such as lowering cholesterol levels, controlling obesity, improving metabolism and regulating blood sugar levels.