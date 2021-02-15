Wheat Bran Market 2021 Thriving Worldwide With Renowned Key Players ABF Grain Products Limited, Feedlance B.V., GoodMills Innovation GmbH, Harinera Vilafranquina, Hindustan Animal Feed and others

Wheat bran is largely used for livestock feed as well as human consumption. It is rich source of fiber and most often used in the conditions of constipation and other bowel disorders. Wheat bran helps to prevent various cancers, high cholesterol and blood pressure, and other such conditions. It contains components such as vitamins, polyphenols, and phytic acid.

Several health benefits associated with the consumption of wheat bran is boosting the global wheat bran market. Increase in consumer preferences for healthy food is further driving the growth of global wheat bran market. Rise in demand for healthy snacks products along with growth in demand for gluten free food are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to the market players in the near future.

Key Players:

1. ABF Grain Products Limited

2. Feedlance B.V.

3. GoodMills Innovation GmbH

4. Harinera Vilafranquina

5. Hindustan Animal Feed

6. Jordan

7. Primus Agro

8. Star of the west milling co

9. Vaighai Agro Products Limited

10. Wilmar International Limited

Market Segmentaiton:

The global Wheat Bran market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented into feed grade, medical grade, and others. Based on application the Wheat Bran market is classified into animal feed, food products, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Wheat Bran Market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market. The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Wheat Bran Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the endusers in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the Global Wheat Bran Market. The report on the Global Wheat Bran Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Wheat Bran market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Wheat Bran market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Wheat Bran market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Wheat Bran market in these regions.