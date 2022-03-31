WhatsApp now allows users to pause and resume voice message recordings

Using voice messages on WhatsApp has become easier thanks to a number of new features that were announced on Wednesday. These new features make it easier for people to communicate with their contacts on the platform. Features that some users already had, like the ability to pause and restart voice message recordings, waveform visualization, out-of-chat playback, and draught preview, have been added to the app. WhatsApp also added a “remember playback” feature that lets you quickly play back voice messages that have been forwarded. Besides the new features, WhatsApp said its users send seven billion voice messages every day.

Whatsapp has added as part of its voice message-focused changes is the ability to play a voice message when you’re not in the chat. If you want, you can listen to your voice messages when you’re not in the chat. This way, you can read and respond to other chats on the same app. It will not, however, run in the background if you leave WhatsApp or switch to another app.

The feature, which was first called a “global voice message player,” was first seen by iOS beta testers in January. Some iPhone users also got it last month. The feature was also recently found to be in the works for desktop users.

WhatsApp has also added the ability to pause and restart voice messages, which lets you think about what you want to say or just start over if you get interrupted. A lot of people on the iPhone got it in January. It was recently spotted in beta testing for Android and desktop users on both.

Waveform visualization is the next big thing that will be added to voice messages on WhatsApp. It shows a picture of the sound on the voice message to help people keep track of what they are hearing. When you’re listening to voice messages from your friends, the visualization also shows up.

For a few months now, WhatsApp has been testing waveform visualization with beta testers on both Android and iOS to make sure it works well.

You can now pick up where you left off when you return to a chat after putting it on hold. WhatsApp has also added the remember playback feature, which lets you pick up where you left off when you return to a chat.

If you want to listen to voice messages faster when you’ve forwarded them, there is also fast playback support. This means that you can play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speed to listen to them faster. WhatsApp has been able to play back messages quickly in the past. People who were in beta testing saw it, too, before it went on sale to the general public.

All users will be able to use the new voice message features in the next few weeks. In this case, it would take some time to get there. However, make sure you have the most recent version of WhatsApp on your phone so that you can get the best experience as soon as it’s available.

If you want to hear your voice messages before you send them to your friends, WhatsApp is also expanding the rollout of draught previews for voice messages. A small group of users had it in December.

For more updates, stay connected with us!!