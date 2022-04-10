Whatsapp might turn off “Media Visibility” option for Disappearing Chats – Here’s the news!!

“Media visibility” was an option on WhatsApp for Android that let people see media in their phone’s gallery when a chat was deleted. Meta-owned WhatsApp is likely now automatically turning this option off for chats that were deleted. By making disappearing messages and chat threads more private, WA BetaInfo says that the new move will make it easier to keep media private in disappearing chats.

For iOS users, the same thing is happening. When a chat disappears, the option “Save to Camera Roll” is automatically turned off, so you can’t save it. The general setting doesn’t save images, videos, or GIFs to a user’s camera roll if this setting is turned on.

When a conversation ends, users can still save media by hand. Some people who use certain versions of Android already have the ability to save media on their own, the report said.

On WhatsApp for iOS, users can save media the same way they normally do, just like they normally do.

All users on beta and public builds are getting the changes. Full activation for everyone could happen in the next 24 hours, but it's not certain.

