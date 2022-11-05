What’s the best artifact set for Nahida in Genshin Impact?

Nahida is the brand new Dendro character in Genshin Affect, who manages to show the tide and make the Dendro crew extra important than ever. She is such a sought-out unit that the majority gamers determine to want for her even after the drip advertising and marketing of Wanderer and Faruzan.

Rookies or informal avid gamers who acquire Nahida could surprise which artifacts swimsuit her one of the best: Gilded Goals or Deepwood Recollections. This text dives into one of the best scenario for Nahida to equip both of the artifacts in Genshin Affect.

Greatest Artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Affect: Gilded Goals or Deepwood Recollections?

Nahida’s artifact part (Picture through HoYoverse)

Deepwood Recollections and Gilded Goals are the 2 artifact units that may be obtained in the identical Sumeru area in Genshin Affect. Every of the 2 has totally different results however could be very efficient for any Dendro character within the recreation.

Do not forget that these artifacts work finest relying on what crew Nahida is in and what function she performs.

Deepwood Recollections:

2-Piece Bonus: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%

Dendro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Bonus: After the wielder’s Elemental Abilities or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro Resistant will likely be decreased by 30% for 8s. This impact could be triggered even when the equipping character isn’t on the sector.

Deepwood Recollections are the first artifacts set in Genshin Affect for any Dendro character within the crew, together with Nahida. One necessary factor to notice is that Deepwood Recollections is superb for the Dendro Archon if there are not any different characters within the crew that equip this artifact set.

By equipping this set, she is going to achieve a Dendro harm bonus along with persistently lowering the enemies’ Dendro resistance from her Elemental Ability, which is extraordinarily simple to set off whether or not she’s on or off the sector. By equipping this set, Nahida will play the function of a sub-DPS that focuses on spamming her Ability and Burst to inflict Dendro on opponents.

Gilded Goals:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Mastery +80

Elemental Mastery +80 4-Piece Bonus: Inside 8s after triggering any Elemental Reactions, the wielder will acquire buffs primarily based on the Elemental Sort of the opposite social gathering members, ATK is elevated by 14% for every social gathering member with the identical Elemental Sorts, and Elemental Mastery is elevated by 50 for various Elemental Sorts. This impact could be triggered as soon as each 8s. The character who equips this will nonetheless set off its results when not on the sector.

The second artifact set is Gilded Goals, which fits Nahida finest when there are already different characters within the Genshin Affect crew utilizing Deepwood Recollections.

With this artifact, the Dendro Archon will likely be within the extra offensive DPS class due to the large Elemental Mastery bonus from 2-piece and 4-piece bonuses. In different phrases, Nahida can keep on the sector longer to make use of her Regular Assault and set off elemental reactions with the assistance of different supporting characters.

All of it will depend on which crew Nahida is deployed on in Genshin Affect. If there are already different characters utilizing Deepwood Recollections on the social gathering, it’s higher to make use of Gilded Goals for Nahida. Nevertheless, if there’s none, it’s extremely really useful to equip Deepwood Recollections on Nahida.



