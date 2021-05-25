What’s So Trendy about IoT (Internet of Things) Security Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DigiCert, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation
IoT (Internet of Things) Security is that the safety part tied to the net of Things, and it strives to guard IoT devices and networks against crime. IoT (Internet of Things) Security is that the technological space involved with safeguarding networks and connected devices. . IoT (Internet of Things) Security Market stood at US$ two, 239.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to achieve US$ fourteen, 741.0 Mn by 2027, increasing at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2019-2027.
The primary market participants in IoT (Internet of Things) Security Market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DigiCert, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel, Lynx Software Technologies, Inc., McAfee, LLC, PTC, SecureRF Corporation, Sentryo SAS, Sequitur Labs Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Incorporated, TRUSTED OBJECTS, Trustwave Holdings, Inc. and Verizon amongst other players
IoT includes integrating web properties into machines and digital mechanical systems and delusional computing devices, people and / or objects. This has made IoT (Internet of Things) Security a huge topic of interest in technology and analytics. It is important to implement safety measures to ensure the protection of the network to which the IoT device is connected.
The IoT (Internet of Things) Security Market Report provides future growth drivers and competitive landscape. This can be helpful for consumers of the market report back to gain a transparent read of the vital growth and sequent market strategy. The granular data within the market can facilitate monitor future profitableness and create vital selections for growth.
IoT (Internet of Things) Security market By Offerings
Solutions
- Identity Access Management
- Device Authentication and Management
- Manufacturing Analytics
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)
- Distributed Denial of Service Protection
- Others
IoT (Internet of Things) Security market By Type
- Network security
- Endpoint security
- Application security
- Cloud security
- Others
By Industry
- Energy and Utility
- Manufacturing
- Transportation and Logistic
- Building and Architecture
- Healthcare
- Automobile
- Governance
- Others (Manufacturing, Tourism, Etc.)
IoT (Internet of Things) Security market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
