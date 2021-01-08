What’s So Trendy about In- App Advertising Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | AdGate Media LLC, AdGoji, Appness, Epom, Facebook, Go2mobi, Google, GOWIDE, Headwaydigital.com

In- App advertising is gaining momentum owing to the rapidly increasing demand for mobile device-based advertising traversing various industries and activities. The number of smartphone users have exponentially increased across the globe. Around 2 billion people currently access the internet via only their smartphone, which equates to 51 percent of the global base of 3.9 mobile users. Messaging, shopping and gaming applications occupy 89% of the total time spent on smartphones as per a study, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the global In- App advertising market.

The growing popularity of e-commerce websites and their mobile apps version is permitting better interface of in- app advertisements with consumers. The In- App Advertising Market expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Social media platforms like Facebook, provided the most fertile ground for In-App advertisements in 2018 owing to the increasing number of social media users.

In- App Advertising Market stood at US$ 66.78 Billion in 2018, and is Expected to reach US$ 472.64 Billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period, Owing to the Prevalent and Increasing Use of Smartphone Apps for a Diverse Range of Activities, says Absolute Markets Insights.

Some of the players operating in the In- App advertising market are AdGate Media LLC, AdGoji, Appness, Epom, Facebook, Go2mobi, Google, GOWIDE, Headwaydigital.com, InMobi, ironSource Kimia Group, MobAir, Mobile Dream Factory, MoPub, PubMatic, Inc., tab GmbH, and The Rubicon Project, Inc. amongst other.

Consumers are known to connect better with mobile apps instead of the mobile Web. 5G or fifth generation technology, will see itself at play this year. Smartphone speed will once again go to an unprecedented level, enhancing user experience also directly in conjunction with App usage. There is a marked preference for mobile ads also due to its superior data and more control over campaigns. North America will lead the In- App Advertising Market due to a huge population of social media users gaining access every day. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as multiplying population and their increased adoption of smartphones in the emerging economies of the region, like India and China.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of In- App Advertising Market market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major In- App Advertising Market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In-App Advertising Market

By Solution

Integrated

Standalone

Advertising Campaign Solutions

Reporting and Analytics Solutions

Monetization Solutions

Others

In- App Advertising Market By Ad Format

Video

Non-video

By Application Type

Retail and e-Commerce

Entertainment (Films, series and music)

News and Sports

Gaming

Travel and Hospitality

Social Media

Others

In- App Advertising Market By Ad Type

Standard Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Hyper-local Targeted Ads

Native Ads

Others

In- App Advertising Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Norway

Sweden

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxemburg

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

