What’s So Trendy about In- App Advertising Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | AdGate Media LLC, AdGoji, Appness, Epom, Facebook, Go2mobi, Google, GOWIDE, Headwaydigital.com

In- App Advertising Market
In- App advertising is gaining momentum owing to the rapidly increasing demand for mobile device-based advertising traversing various industries and activities. The number of smartphone users have exponentially increased across the globe. Around 2 billion people currently access the internet via only their smartphone, which equates to 51 percent of the global base of 3.9 mobile users. Messaging, shopping and gaming applications occupy 89% of the total time spent on smartphones as per a study, which in turn, is fueling the growth of the global In- App advertising market.
The growing popularity of e-commerce websites and their mobile apps version is permitting better interface of in- app advertisements with consumers. The In- App Advertising Market expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Social media platforms like Facebook, provided the most fertile ground for In-App advertisements in 2018 owing to the increasing number of social media users.
In- App Advertising Market stood at US$ 66.78 Billion in 2018, and is Expected to reach US$ 472.64 Billion by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 24.4% over the forecast period, Owing to the Prevalent and Increasing Use of Smartphone Apps for a Diverse Range of Activities, says Absolute Markets Insights.
Some of the players operating in the In- App advertising market are AdGate Media LLC, AdGoji, Appness, Epom, Facebook, Go2mobi, Google, GOWIDE, Headwaydigital.com, InMobi, ironSource Kimia Group, MobAir, Mobile Dream Factory, MoPub, PubMatic, Inc., tab GmbH, and The Rubicon Project, Inc. amongst other.
Consumers are known to connect better with mobile apps instead of the mobile Web. 5G or fifth generation technology, will see itself at play this year. Smartphone speed will once again go to an unprecedented level, enhancing user experience also directly in conjunction with App usage. There is a marked preference for mobile ads also due to its superior data and more control over campaigns. North America will lead the In- App Advertising Market due to a huge population of social media users gaining access every day. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to factors such as multiplying population and their increased adoption of smartphones in the emerging economies of the region, like India and China.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of In- App Advertising Market market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major In- App Advertising Market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
In-App Advertising Market
By Solution
Integrated
Standalone
Advertising Campaign Solutions
Reporting and Analytics Solutions
Monetization Solutions
Others
In- App Advertising Market By Ad Format
Video
Non-video
By Application Type
Retail and e-Commerce
Entertainment (Films, series and music)
News and Sports
Gaming
Travel and Hospitality
Social Media
Others
In- App Advertising Market By Ad Type
Standard Banner Ads
Interstitial Ads
Hyper-local Targeted Ads
Native Ads
Others
In- App Advertising Market By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Norway
Sweden
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxemburg
Rest of Europe
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
