What’s So Trendy about Digital Marketing Software Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Marketo, Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Adobe and SAS Institute Inc.

Digital marketing software allow companies to formulate strong marketing strategies and reach out to new consumer base through multiple online channels. The exponential growth of social media in the last five years has enabled brands and companies to successfully tap into extremely large consumer markets. Marketers need a single tool they can use to manage all their accounts on popular social media networks. This enables them to use the same promotional post on different platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and other social networking websites. With the growing penetration of smart phones and abundantly available internet connectivity, the number of global social media users is rising by manifolds over the last few years.

The global increase in social media usage since January 2017 is 13%. In 2011, only 53% of the total population of North America was present on social media platforms. By the year 2018, the percentage increased to 80%. This depicts a clear growth in the use and adoption of social media platforms by the masses. As of January 2019, there were 3.397 billion active social media users and according to a recent research, it was found that the average adult leading an urban lifestyle spends an average of 116 minutes a day on social media. These statistics depicts user engagement rate which is higher than ever before. Digital marketing software also allows marketers to track and analyze viewer engagement so as to tap into customer behavior and enhance interaction with the target market. The global use of social media is estimated to grow further due to increasing number of individuals joining the network. This trend is expected to positively drive the digital marketing software market in the coming years.

It is estimated that video content will account for at least 72% of all social media traffic by the year 2020. Since video content generated the highest engagement rates, digital marketing software is likely to target video viewership on social media in the coming years. This trend is expected to propel the growth of digital marketing software market.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the North American region held the highest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period.

By organization size segment, small and medium enterprises are expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.08% over the forecast years, as these companies are increasingly in need for an effective, all-in-one marketing platform as opposed to larger businesses who can deploy in-house marketing teams.

Key players operating in the digital marketing software market are Marketo, Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Adobe and SAS Institute Inc. amongst others. The industry participants are extensively engaging in video marketing as video content is expected to account for a major share of all online advertisement traffic.

Digital marketing software market is increasingly tapping into social media platforms to channel advertisements to reach large masses of population.

Digital Marketing Software Market:

By Type

Customer Relationship Management Software

Email Marketing Software

Social Media Advertising

Search Marketing Software

Web Content Management Software

Marketing Automation Software

Campaign Management

Video Advertising

Digital Marketing Software Market By Service

Professional Service

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Testing and Optimization

Training and Education

Managed Service

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and E-Commerce

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Real Estate

Others (Energy and Utilities, Government etc.)

Digital Marketing Software Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

