What’s So Trendy about Digital Marketing Software Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | Marketo, Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Adobe and SAS Institute Inc.

Digital marketing software allow companies to formulate strong marketing strategies and reach out to new consumer base through multiple online channels. The exponential growth of social media in the last five years has enabled brands and companies to successfully tap into extremely large consumer markets. Marketers need a single tool they can use to manage all their accounts on popular social media networks. This enables them to use the same promotional post on different platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and other social networking websites. With the growing penetration of smart phones and abundantly available internet connectivity, the number of global social media users is rising by manifolds over the last few years.
The global increase in social media usage since January 2017 is 13%. In 2011, only 53% of the total population of North America was present on social media platforms. By the year 2018, the percentage increased to 80%. This depicts a clear growth in the use and adoption of social media platforms by the masses. As of January 2019, there were 3.397 billion active social media users and according to a recent research, it was found that the average adult leading an urban lifestyle spends an average of 116 minutes a day on social media. These statistics depicts user engagement rate which is higher than ever before. Digital marketing software also allows marketers to track and analyze viewer engagement so as to tap into customer behavior and enhance interaction with the target market. The global use of social media is estimated to grow further due to increasing number of individuals joining the network. This trend is expected to positively drive the digital marketing software market in the coming years.
It is estimated that video content will account for at least 72% of all social media traffic by the year 2020. Since video content generated the highest engagement rates, digital marketing software is likely to target video viewership on social media in the coming years. This trend is expected to propel the growth of digital marketing software market.
Key Findings of the Report:
In terms of revenue, the North American region held the highest market share in 2018 and is projected to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period.
By organization size segment, small and medium enterprises are expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.08% over the forecast years, as these companies are increasingly in need for an effective, all-in-one marketing platform as opposed to larger businesses who can deploy in-house marketing teams.
Key players operating in the digital marketing software market are Marketo, Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation, Adobe and SAS Institute Inc. amongst others. The industry participants are extensively engaging in video marketing as video content is expected to account for a major share of all online advertisement traffic.
Digital marketing software market is increasingly tapping into social media platforms to channel advertisements to reach large masses of population.
Digital Marketing Software Market:
By Type
Customer Relationship Management Software
Email Marketing Software
Social Media Advertising
Search Marketing Software
Web Content Management Software
Marketing Automation Software
Campaign Management
Video Advertising
Digital Marketing Software Market By Service
Professional Service
Support and Maintenance
System Integration
Testing and Optimization
Training and Education
Managed Service
By Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud-based
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Industry
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Transportation and Logistics
Retail and E-Commerce
Education
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Telecom and IT
Travel and Hospitality
Real Estate
Others (Energy and Utilities, Government etc.)
Digital Marketing Software Market By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
