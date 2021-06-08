What’s So Trendy about 3D Printing Medical Devices Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | 3T RPD LTD., Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Envision Tec GMBH, EOS GMBH Electrical Optical System

What’s So Trendy about 3D Printing Medical Devices Market That Everyone Went Crazy over It? | 3T RPD LTD., Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Envision Tec GMBH, EOS GMBH Electrical Optical System

3D printing can be used to create the same device, as well as the device, depending on the patient’s unique anatomical structure. Besides pharmaceuticals, other areas where 3D printing creates added value are construction, automotive and military. The increase in the number of healthcare professionals who adopt 3D printing services and the increase in the number of patients who accept 3D printing medical devices for orthopedic implants are the main drivers of market growth. The growth of innovative software solutions for manufacturing superior 3D printed medical products is driving the growth of the entire market.

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Estimated to Reach US$ 1994.9 Mn by 2022, Due to the Rising Number of Practitioners and Patient Adopting the Technology

Request a Sample Copy@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=18

Some of the primary players of Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market are 3T RPD LTD., Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Envision Tec GMBH, EOS GMBH Electrical Optical System, Concept Laser GMBH, Prodways, Renishaw, Materialise NV, AND Stratasys LTD. among others.

Photo Polymerization Segment Is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment of 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

On the basis of technology, the 3D Printing Medical Devices market is categorized into laser beam melting technology (LBM), photo-polymerization, droplet deposition (DD), three-dimensional printing (3DP), and electron beam melting technology (EBM). The photo polymerization segment is estimated to be the most attractive market during the forecast period. This is attributed to a large number of applications of this technology across the healthcare industry, for manufacturing surgical guides, porous scaffolds, prosthetics, implants, and dental restorations.

North America is Projected to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

North America holds the largest market share for 3D printing medical devices, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be ascribed to the increase in demand for organ transplants. Additionally, the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure and huge investments by the government and various private enterprises in developing advanced 3D printing technologies and applications are the key elements driving the growth of the segment. Furthermore, conferences and trade are also supporting the growth of the market in North America.

Enquiry Before Buying@

https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=18

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is Fragmented with the Presence of Number of Global and Regional Players.

The report provides both qualitative and quantitative research of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market as well as adds value to the competing strategies of the users of the report. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and detailed insights on the competitiveness of these players. The key business strategies such as M&A, affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by the major players are also recognized and analyzed in the report. For each company, the report recognizes their manufacturing base, competitors, product type, application and specification, pricing, and gross margin.

3D Printing Medical Devices – By Technology

Laser Beam Melting Technology (LBM)

Photo Polymerization

Droplet Deposition

Three-Dimensional Printing (3D Printing)

Electron Beam Melting Technology (EBM)

3D Printing Medical Devices – By Medical Product

Surgical Instruments

Surgical Guides

Prosthetics and Implants

Tissue Engineering Servers

3D Printing Medical Devices – By Component

Materials

3D Printing Equipment

Service & Software

3D Printing Medical Devices Market – By Application

Dental Implants

Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants

Orthopedic Implants

3D Printing Medical Devices – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



For More Information Click@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/3D-Printing-Medical-Devices-Market-2018-2026-18

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/