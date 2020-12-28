What’s Reason For Enlarged Prostate – Grocare India

The prostate is a gland that produces some of the fluid that carries sperm during ejaculation. The prostate gland surrounds the urethra, the tube through which urine passes out of the body.

An enlarged prostate means the gland has grown bigger. Prostate enlargement happens to almost all men as they get older. An enlarged prostate is often called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It is not cancer, and it does not raise your risk for prostate cancer.

From an Ayurvedic standpoint, additional culprits that might be causing an enlarged prostate could be:

• Lack of movement, a sedentary lifestyle

• Over or under indulgence in sex (called Shakru Dhatu, it is the overuse of ‘essence’ in Ayurveda)

• Going to the restroom at irregular intervals (such as holding the urine in long after it needs to be released, or urinating too frequently)

• The consumption of dry food (not enough liquid intake)

• The consumption of very cold food

• Old age

• General weakness in the body

• Indigestion

From the perspective of ancient Ayurvedic medicine, even your job can be a source of the imbalance you are experiencing in your body.

Also, both the aging process and the types of foods we eat can cause poor digestion. This causes Ayurvedic practitioners to call Ama. Ama refers to the sticky impurities that are created when digestion is weak and food is not digested completely. If this habit of eating bad food, and having poor digestion persists, the Ama mixes with the nutrient fluid called Rasa Dhatu and even our blood, or Raktu Dhatu, making it very difficult for the body’s purification system to work. Since most of the impurities in our body are excreted through our urine and feces, if our urine becomes overloaded with Ama, we are much more prone to infections or imbalances – such as an enlarged prostate.

Eventually, these impurities reach the muscles and fat of our bodies and even infiltrate our cells. This could likely be what causes the prostate to swell. The cell’s signaling becomes confused when overburdened with toxins and does not know when to stop growing.

As testosterone levels decline with age, you have a perfect storm in the body for creating the condition of an enlarged prostate.

