What’s next for Cyberpunk 2077 1.7 update after Edgerunners? Possible release date, expected changes, and more

Now that Cyberpunk 2077’s September 1.6 updates have been launched, it’s time to look in the direction of the subsequent main set of adjustments. Sadly, there is no such thing as a confirmed date for Cyberpunk 2077’s subsequent main replace, however it’s prone to be launched in 2023, contemplating the burden of the tweaks which might be deliberate for the way forward for CD Projekt Purple’s title.

Whereas the sport had a really turbulent launch, it has since recovered, because of the large 1.5 replace, in addition to the recognition of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. The title has by no means been this in style, which is all thanks to those adjustments. However what can gamers count on sooner or later?

Cyberpunk 2077’s subsequent replace has no confirmed launch date however might be large

Fairly a number of main updates have been mentioned as gadgets which might be on the way in which to the sport. However contemplating the time between the final two updates, it’s estimated to have an early 2023 launch date. February 2022 noticed the discharge of model 1.5, and Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.6 replace dropped in September.

This stuff can at all times change, however an interview with Recreation Director Gabe Amatangelo has highlighted a number of updates. The earlier replace was used to set the groundwork for future iterations, with Gabe additionally talking about a number of of those upcoming adjustments.

One main function that gamers can sit up for sooner or later is an overhaul of the cop system. Alongside this, there are additionally plans to replace MaxTac, the sub-group of the police pressure that hunts down and offers with cyberpsychos.

At launch, the police have been merely damaged, so it’s probably that they may get extra aggressive and probably useful, going ahead. Vehicular fight is deliberate for the sport as properly, which is able to let gamers combat whereas driving.

It’s price noting {that a} mod for the PC model of Cyberpunk 2077 has already allowed gamers to make use of weapons whereas driving, however CD Projekt Purple’s replace will probably work in another way. Extra perks are deliberate for the talent tree as properly, set to supply extra fascinating methods to play.

Focus can even be given to melee fight, to enhance the “stream.” It is at the moment unknown what meaning, however the builders are definitely this side of the sport.

Sadly, it has not been confirmed if 1.7 goes to be the Phantom Liberty growth. Nevertheless, it’s going to probably result in that individual recreation replace on the very least.

The 1.6 replace was comparatively minor, however it did launch alongside the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, giving it a bit extra weight. There isn’t any confirmed launch date for Cyberpunk 2077’s subsequent replace, however it’s probably that it is going to be launched in 2023, maybe nearer to March-April.

Cyberpunk’s subsequent replace won’t be accessible for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles both, as patch 1.6 was the ultimate last-gen addition. The PS4 and Xbox One consoles will obtain minor upkeep updates, however main adjustments will solely be for the present technology of {hardware}.

The builders additionally not too long ago revealed that the sport has offered over 20M items, which is a significant milestone for Cyberpunk 2077 as a franchise.

See also Genshin Impact 2.6 is launched - What you can expect? Over 20 million cyberpunks have been roaming the streets of Night time Metropolis – partying with Jackie and attending to know Johnny, driving round with Panam and diving with Judy, hanging out with River and listening to Kerry's songs. Thanks and we hope to see you all within the Afterlife!

Cyberpunk 2077’s 1.7 replace might be certainly one of its most formidable and largest to this point. The builders wish to enhance the immersion of being in Night time Metropolis, and provides it a completely new appear and feel. Sadly, followers will merely have to attend a bit longer to get confirmed particulars on all of the additions it’s going to entail.



