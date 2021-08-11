What’s new in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G and Galaxy Watch 4 in 2021

During the Samsung press conference, the Korean brand brought the dishes to the big with great announcements. The latter actually presented no less than 4 products: 2 foldable smartphones, a connected watch and wireless headphones that can already be pre-ordered from the official store. In addition, you are entitled to exclusive offers such as trade-in bonuses or even free accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: rock solid

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is certainly the foldable smartphone you’ve been waiting for, and this time around, we can’t say that the brand hasn’t done everything possible to make it more stable. The Z Fold 3 has an IPx8 certification as well as reinforced glass to protect its screens, but also an anti-blue light filter to protect your eyes.

Main screen: 7.6 inches with QXGA + resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility External screen: 6.2 inches with HD + resolution with a refresh rate of 60/120 Hz

The great advantage of this type of display device is that it gives you a larger display area and therefore a better multitasking experience in order to be more productive.

For the rest of the specs we can find here:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 compatible 5G RAM: 8 GB Battery: 3300 mAh compatible with 15W and 10W wireless fast charging

On the photo side, you have to rely on a 12 + 12 megapixel dual camera and for the front a camera located under the screen with a resolution of 10 megapixels.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is compatible with the S-Pen stylus, a big first for a foldable phone. You therefore have access to a number of functions such as handwriting recognition or remote control mode for selfies.

If you’ve fallen for this model, you know that the Samsung Store has a pre-order offer at the price of 1799 euros and from 1299 euros with the restoration of an old device:

Note Pack: S-Pen + quick charger worth 100 euros Free Samsung Care + insurance for 1 year Up to 500 euros when you trade in your old device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: the most compact foldable smartphone

As I said, Samsung didn’t do things by halves and we are entitled to a second foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Another style, but just as interesting as it is much more compact. It has a very nice Dynamic Amoled 2X screen with Full HD + resolution (2640 x 1080 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As with the Z Fold 3, it is IPx8 certified, so it is not afraid of water. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 also has a 1.9-inch Super Amoled secondary screen to get your notifications without opening it, a very convenient operation.

For the purely technical part, it shares its platform with the Z Fold 3:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 compatible 5G RAM: 8 GB Battery: 3300 mAh compatible with 15W and 10W wireless fast charging

The same goes for the photo with a dual 12 + 12 megapixel sensor, but this time around its shape allows you to take photos in a whole new way in positions not possible with a regular smartphone. The 10 megapixel front camera is integrated into the screen.

For the pre-order offer, Samsung is really generous with going through the official store. It is priced from 1059 euros or 559 euros with recovery.

Free accessory box: leather cover and wireless charger Samsung Care + insurance for 1 year free of charge Up to 500 euros back on your old device

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: the new benchmark under Google’s Wear OS

It is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that is pointing with the tip of its nose. There is something about it that seduces those who are disappointed with WearOS, formerly Android Wear. You therefore have access to many applications through the Google Play Store, as well as to the Galaxy Watch Design Studio, which allows you to personalize your watch (colors, type of strap, etc.). You just have to use your imagination and it is really very remarkable.

Here are its specs:

Screen: Super AMOLED – 1.2 inches (396 x 396) or 1.4 inches (450 x 450) Sensors: GPS, Glonass, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, altimeter, compass, 3-in-1 health sensor (PPG + EKG + BIA) Battery: 247 mAh (40 and 42 mm) or 361 mAh (44 or 46 mm) – wireless charging, microphone and loudspeaker, ambient light

The advantage of being under the Google OS (Wear OS) is that you have access to many functions that the competition does not have, especially in terms of communication (SMS / mail / calls, …) .

In terms of exercise and wellbeing, it offers a real analysis of your health and physical exertion:

Health measurements: EKG / blood pressure analysis of body composition in 15 seconds Extended sleep monitoring: Continuous measurement of the oxygen content in the blood during sleep (SpO2) Snore detection (SMT) Optimized sports monitoring for more productive sessions

A pre-order offer with a starting price of 269 euros is available for smartphones:

50 euro redemption bonus 2 bracelets offered (1 sports bracelet + 1 hybrid leather bracelet) in ODR 50 euro Google Play credit via code