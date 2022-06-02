What’s New Coming On Netflix in June 2022? Save the Dates Now!!

Pride month and the start of summer are coming up, and Netflix June 2022 has a lot of content to offer. This includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a lot of specials from the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, like “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which has a lot of big names in queer comedy.

On June 1, Netflix will release a wide range of movies, including the first three “Mission Impossible” movies, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

This month, “Psychosexual,” Joel Kim Booster’s first Netflix stand-up special, “Queen,” a Polish drama series, and “Straight Up,” a 2019 independent film, will be added to the platform.

Other additions for June include the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix original documentary “Halftime,” the SVOD debut of “Sing 2,” and comedy specials with Bill Burr, David Letterman, Pete Davidson, Amy Schumer, Lily Tomlin, and Jane Fonda. On June 10, the sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” will start streaming, and on June 25, season 18 of “Grey’s Anatomy” will be available.

List of New Movies and Series on Netflix June 2022

See below for the full list of titles, coming on Netflix in June 2022.

June 1

“Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy”

“Dear John”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“Edge of Seventeen”

“Eraser”

“His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass”

“Iluzja / Illusion”

“Lean on Me”

“Léon: The Professional”

“Life as We Know It”

“Mission: Impossible”

“Mission: Impossible II”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mr. Bean’s Holiday”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Soul Plane”

“Steel Magnolias”

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Boy”

“The Departed”

“The Fighter”

“The Girl Next Door”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Players Club”

“Titanic”

“Troy”

“Vegas Vacation”

“We Die Young”

“We Are Marshall”

June 2

“#ABTalks” (Season 2)

“Bashar Shorts” (Season 1)

“Borgen: Power and Glory” (Season 1)

“Change Days” (Season 1)

“Detak” / “Heartbeat”

“Plastic Island” / “Pulau Plastik”

“Story Of Dinda: Second Chance of Happiness”

“The DUFF”

June 3

“As The Crow Flies” (Season 1)

“Floor is Lava” (Season 2)

“Interceptor”

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?” (Season 1)

“Surviving Summer” (Season 1)

“The Perfect Mother” (Season 1)

“Two Summers” (Season 1)

June 5

“Straight Up”

June 6

“Action Pack” (Season 2)

“Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill”

June 7

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Part 1)

June 8

“Baby Fever” (Season 1)

“El Paseo 6”

“Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis”

“Hustle”

“Keep Sweet Pray and Obey”

June 9

“Rhythm + Flow Nouvelle Ecole” (Season 1)

“Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration”

June 10

“Breaded Life”

“Closet Monster”

“Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness”

“Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget”

“First Kill” (Season 1)

“Intimacy” (Season 1)

“Peaky Blinders” (Season 6)

“Top Gear” (Seasons 27 and 28)

“Trees of Peace”

“Vice”

June 11

“Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory”

June 12

“That’s My Time with David Letterman” (Part 2)

June 13

“Charlie’s Colorforms City”

“Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends”

“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America”

June 14

“Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live”

“Jennifer Lopez: Halftime”

“The Mole” (Seasons 3 and 4)

June 15

“Centauro”

“Front Cover”

“God’s Favorite Idiot” (Season 1)

“Heart Parade”

“Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” (Season 1)

“Maldivas” (Season 1)

“The Wrath of God”

“Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet”

June 16

“Dead End: Paranormal Park” (Season 1)

“Karma’s World Music Videos” (Volume 2)

“Love & Anarchy” (Season 2)

“Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta” (2022)

“Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special” (2022)

“Speed Kills”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

June 17

“Rainbow High” (Season 2)

“She” (Season 2)

“Spiderhead”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“The War Next-Door” (Season 2)

“You Don’t Know Me” (Season 1)

June 18

“Alchemy of Souls” (Season 1)

“Charmed” (Season 4)

“Spriggan” (Season 1)

June 19

“Civil: Ben Crump”

“It”

June 20

“Doom Of Love”

“Philomena”

June 21

“All That”(Seasons 2 and 3)

“Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual”

“Kenan and Kel” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” (Seasons 1 and 2)

“The Future Of… “(Season 1)

“Zoey 101” (Seasons 1 and 2)

June 22

“Love & Gelato”

“One Piece” (Multiple Seasons)

“Sing 2”

“Snowflake Mountain” (Season 1)

“The Hidden Lives of Pets” (Season 1)

“The Mist”

“The Umbrella Academy” (Season 3)

June 23

“First Class” (Season 1)

“Queen” (Season 1)

June 24

“Angry Birds: Summer Madness” (Season 2)

“Legacies” (Season 4)

“Man Vs Bee” (Season 1)

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” (Season 1)

“The Man From Toronto”

June 25

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Season 18)

June 26

“Best of the Festival”

June 27

“Cafe Minamdang” (Season 1)

“Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday”

June 28

“Blasted”

“Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy”

June 29

“Beauty”

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (Season 1)

“Pirate Gold of Adak Island” (Season 1)

“The Upshaws” (Season 2)

June 30

“Bastard!!” (Season 1)

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Sharkdog” (Season 2)

