What’s Driving the Demand for Investment Banking Market 2020–2027

Investment banking market has experienced a tremendous growth globally, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Investment banking is a division of a financial institution that provides consulting services to governments, corporations, and institutions in the market. It assists several factors such as capital rising for business expansions, projects, initial public offerings (IPOs) and facilitates mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of corporate companies. It serves as middlemen for creditors and businesses in the market. Several investment banks function on primary brokerage and wealth management facilities in coordination with their investment research enterprises. Investment banks provide services to both security-issuing corporations and securities-buying investors. In addition, investment bankers provide additional data for positioning their securities in the open market for companies, an operation which is very critical to the credibility of an investment bank.

Major players analyzed include UBS Group, Bank of America Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Credit Suisse Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Wells Fargo & Company, DBS Bank, Axis Capital

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Investment banking division has been significantly affected by the movement of workers to a work-from-home environment, thus creating major structural, institutional, and market difficulties.

Investment bank clients are also significantly affected by the economic downturn, owing to business interruptions.

Corporate clients have also experienced significant revenue and expenditure challenges, thus requiring access to credit lines to maximize cash on hand and lower capital spending.

In addition, decline in asset prices and big spikes in redemptions have also impacted institutional banking investing arms.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis:

Increase in trend of growing capital requirements and rise in financial challenges in business environments, along with the surge in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies are key drivers for the market growth. However, several factors such as government regulations and growth in cyber-attacks for data security are expected to hinder the market growth.

Furthermore, improvement in business environments and increase in financial activity in emerging countries such as India and Singapore are expected to provide opportunities for the industry.

The global investment banking market trends are as follows:

New technological advancements to flourish the market:

Technology has changed the investment banking industry in recent years. These banks are more focused toward artificial intelligence (AI). Many applications of AI have already been implemented across a wide spectrum of investment banking and accelerated speed of deployment sets a stage for improved efficiency across nearly all divisions and functions. For instance, ING Group leverages AI’s ability to enable bond traders to make quicker and more effective trading decisions, with the help of KATANA, an AI platform that applies predictive analytics to ensure that traders quote correct price while purchasing and selling bonds to their customers, based entirely on historical and real-time streaming of data. Similar deployments are accelerating technology adoption in the investment banking market.

Rise in investments in FinTech by investment banks:

Major investment banks have reported using FinTech for assisting clients and securing their data through cloud storage and other such advance services in the market. As a result, these technologies are now being widely implemented, which makes it one of the most important developments in investment banking. According to several research studies, annual global investment in FinTech got increased with a growth rate of 6.5% over the last five years. Among the major banks, Goldman Sachs, Citi, and Santander have been reported as the most active investors. More number of such investments are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the investment banking industry.

