What you can expect from the much-awaiting GTA V Next-Gen?

GTA V’s next-generation versions are coming out this month. Rockstar has told us what to expect from the new versions, so stay tuned! As part of a blog post today, Rockstar talks about what new features Grand Theft Auto V will have for next-generation consoles when it comes out in 2015.

Key Features of GTA V Next-Gen

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will have three different graphics settings, depending on which parts of the game players want to focus on. Fidelity Mode can run at 4K native resolution with ray tracing and 30 FPS on PS5 and Series X, while Xbox Series S runs at upscaled 4K on the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Performance Mode aims for 60 FPS at an upscaled 4K for the two more powerful consoles, while Series S can run 1080p at 60 FPS on the two consoles that aren’t as powerful. And both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X will have Performance RT, which is a mix of the two that aims for 60 FPS with 4K upscaling and ray tracing.

Newer versions of Grand Theft Auto V look better overall. The resolution and frame rate are both better on the next-gen versions. Update: There will be more people and traffic, more flora, better lighting and water reflections, better anti-aliasing, and more. Also, as with most next-generation updates, faster load times will be added.

The DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 will also have some unique haptic feedback options and Adaptive Trigger options. Whether there are explosions or the rumble of the road, you’ll feel like Los Santos is in the DualSense at all times.

Playstation 5 and Xbox X|S are getting a separate version of GTA Online called “GTA Online.” Users of the PS5 will be able to get it at no charge for the first three months after it comes out. People who play GTA Online can also move over to the next-generation versions. Rockstar also says that progress from Story Mode will carry over, and characters in the game can move as well. You can read about the specifics in the blog.

Related:

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is rumored to have Snapdragon 750G – Find complete Details Here!!