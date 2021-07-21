What will the Stargate series actors look like in 2021?

The Stargate SG-1 series is nearly 25 years old and obviously the actors have changed a lot. The franchise was divided into three series, SG-1 from 1997 to 2007 in 10 seasons and Atlantis in 5 seasons from 2004 to 2009. A third season came in 2009. But these are the first two series that we are interested in before / to play after the most famous actors in the Stargate universe. From Amanda Tapping as Samantha Carter to Richard Dean Anderson as Jack O’Neill to Jason Momoa as Ronon Dex, discover what these 25 Stargate actors will look like in 2021!

# 1 Amanda Tapping – Samantha Carter (Stargate SG-1)

# 2 Richard Dean Anderson – Jack O’Neill (Stargate SG-1)

# 3 michael schenkel – daniel jackson (sg-1)

# 4 claudia schwarz – Vala mal doran (sg-1)

# 5 Christopher Richter – Teal’c (sg-1)

# 6 Teryl Rothery – Janet Fraiser (sg-1)

# 7 Corin Nemec – Jonas Quinn (sg-1) Morena Baccarin – Adria (sg-1)

# 8 ben browder – cameron mitchell (sg-1)

# 9 cliff simon – ba’al (died March 9, 2021) (sg-1)

# 10 beautiful bridges – Hank Landry (sg-1)

# 11 Joe Flanigan – John Sheppard (Atlantis)

# 12 Don Sinclair Davis – General George Hammond (died 2008) (SG-1)

# 13 Rachel Luttrel – Teyla Emmagan (Atlantis)

# 14 Jason Momoa – Ronon Dex (Atlantis)

# 15 Gem Staite – Jennifer Keller (Atlantis)

# 16 torri higginson – dr elizabeth weir (atlantis)

# 17 David Hewlett-Rodnay McKay (Atlantis)

# 18 paul mcgillion – carson beckett (atlantis)

# 19 christoph heyerdahl – todd (sg-1 & atlantis)

# 20 kari wuhrer – nancy (atlantis)

# 21 Kavan Smith- Evan Lorne (Atlantis)

# 22 Morena Baccarin – Adria (sg-1)

# 23 Tony Amendola – BRA’Tac (sg-1)

# 24 Vaitiare Hirshon – sha’re (sg-1)

# 25 Alexis Cruz – skaara

# 26 Rainbow Sun Franks – Aidenfurt (Atlantis)

# 27 Robert Carlyle – Nicholas Rush (Universe)

# 28 Elyse Levesque – Chloe Armstrong (Universe)

# 29 David Blue – Eli Wallace (Universe)

# 30 Alaina Huffman – Tamara Johansen (Universe)

# 31 carmen argenziano – Selmak / jacob carter (sg-1) (died February 10, 2019)

# 32 Paul Davis – Colin Cunningham (SG-1, Universe)

# 33 Gary Jones – Walter Harris (SG-1)

# 34 Brent Stait – Louis Ferretti (SG-1)

