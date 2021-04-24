What will change with the federal emergency brake | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Starting next Saturday, the federal government’s new corona emergency brake, enshrined in the Infection Protection Act, will apply. This is what it’s all about:

FEDERAL EMERGENCY BRAKE: If the incidence of seven days (infections within seven days per 100,000 population) exceeds the threshold of 100 on three consecutive days, stricter measures should be applied from the following day. These should remain in effect until the seven-day incidence on five consecutive days falls below the threshold of 100 – then the additional requirements expire the next day.

The following rules must apply when the emergency brake is used:

PRIVATE CONTACTS: A maximum of one household can get together with one other person. Children up to 14 years of age are not included. The contact restriction does not apply to meetings between spouses and civil partners or to exercise custody and rights of access. After death, a maximum of 30 people can come together for funeral services.

EXIT RESTRICTIONS: The scheduled exit restrictions will apply from 10pm. You are not allowed to leave your own apartment or property until 5:00 am. Exceptions are “averting danger to life, limbs or property”, such as emergency situations for human and animal health or urgent medical treatment. Exercise in the fresh air should be allowed until midnight, but only on your own and not in sports facilities.

As a rule, the exercise of a profession or mandate and journalistic reporting are also excluded. The same applies to the exercise of custody or access rights, the urgent care of people in need of support or minors or the accompaniment of the dying person, the care of animals or “equally important and unavoidable purposes”.

LEISURE FACILITIES: Facilities such as swimming pools, saunas, discos, brothels, wellness centers, tanning beds, fitness studios, tour boats or indoor playgrounds must close.

STORES: Stores are only allowed to receive customers if they have submitted a negative Corona test and made an appointment. From an incidence of 150, only the collection of ordered goods should be possible (Click & Collect).

Supermarkets, liquor stores, health food stores, specialty baby stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drugstores, opticians, hearing care professionals, gas stations, newsagents, book stores, flower shops, pet and feed markets, garden markets and wholesalers are still excluded from closures or severe restrictions. However, these may only sell the usual range.

There are limits to the number of customers allowed depending on the sales area. In confined spaces, customers must wear a FFP2 level mask or a medical mask.

CULTURE AND ZOOS: Theaters, operas, concert halls, stages, music clubs, cinemas (except drive-in cinemas), museums, exhibitions and memorials must close; corresponding events are also prohibited. The outdoor areas of zoos and botanical gardens should remain open to visitors with a current negative test.

SPORTS: Only contactless individual sports are allowed, which you can do alone, as a couple or with members of your own household. There are exceptions for professional and competitive athletes. Group sport should remain possible for children up to 14 years old.

GASTRONOMY: The operation of restaurants and canteens is prohibited. However, there are exceptions, for example for dining rooms in rehabilitation centers or nursing homes, caring for the homeless or for drivers who drive long distances. Take-away meals and drinks are allowed, as is delivery.

BODY-CLOSE SERVICES: Services that are physically close to the customer are prohibited. Exceptions are services “that serve medical, therapeutic, nursing or pastoral purposes, as well as hairdressing and foot care”. As a rule, FFP2 masks or masks with the same protective effect should be worn. Anyone who wants to go to the hairdresser or foot care should show a negative test result no older than 24 hours.

LOCAL AND LONG DISTANCE TRAFFIC: FFP2 level masks are mandatory for passengers on buses, trains and taxis, and medical masks for customer contact personnel. If possible, only half of the regular passengers are allowed to travel.

TOURISM: The rental of tourist accommodation is prohibited.

Regardless of the emergency brake, the following applies:

SCHOOLS: Students and teachers should be tested in face-to-face classes twice a week. In addition, a separate emergency brake applies here: if the seven-day incident exceeds the threshold of 100 for three consecutive days, alternating instruction is required from the following day. From the age of 165, face-to-face next-day education is prohibited in schools, vocational schools, universities, adult education institutions and similar establishments. Exceptions for graduation classes and special education schools are possible. This brake also applies to day care centers, but the federal states can call in urgent care. The school brake is canceled if the incidence of seven days on five consecutive days falls below the threshold of 165.

WORKPLACE: Companies must conduct two corona tests per week – the cabinet concluded on Wednesday. If possible, the employer should let their employees work from home, and employees usually have to accept that too.

VACCINATED: The federal government should be able to regulate emergency care for vaccinated individuals or people who are expected to be immunized due to, for example, a previous Covid 19 disease. The Bundestag and the Bundesrat must approve such regulations.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS: The emergency brake does not affect further regulations and prohibitions regarding infection control. Church services are also not covered.

FEDERAL REGULATIONS: For areas with an incidence of more than 100, the federal government may impose stricter requirements by ordinance. But the Bundestag and Bundesrat must agree.

DURATION OF THE REGULATIONS: All regulations are limited to June 30th at the latest.