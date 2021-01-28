What will be the future of Motorcycle Supercharger Industry Competition?

Motorcycle supercharger is air compressor that increases the air density and the pressure that is supplied to the internal combustion engines. This provides the combustion engine with more oxygen to support and enhance the fuel combustion and increases its output power. In conjunction with high torque and rpm, increased availability owing to the established presence of OEMs and aftermarket solutions is projected to propel the industry growth through the forecast period.

After the engine manufacture, two wheeler engine power output cannot be enhanced by increasing the engine rpm or displacement. However, by utilizing forced induction through superchargers, a process in which the power output is increased through feeding additional pressurized air into the engine, the performance of the vehicles can be improved. Moreover, the enhanced speed and power leads to sporty driving specifications, which is among the prominent industry growth drivers

Industry presence is largely attributed to the established players having high market share consolidation. Business vendors operating in the business segment include motorcycle supercharger kit manufacturers, system manufacturers, and the assemblers or the system integrators. Chief motorcycle supercharger participants include Ducati, Kawasaki Motors Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Rotrex, Bimota, S Charger, ProCharger Superchargers, and Aerocharger.

On the basis of technology, the is classified into:

Exhaust-gas driven superchargers (Turbo-chargers)

Mechanically driven superchargers Mechanically driven centrifugal supercharger Mechanically driven positive displacement supercharger Screw type Roots type Pressure wave superchargers



On the basis of distribution channels, is classified into:

OEMs

Aftermarket

